Kalighat OC Gautam Das Suspended Over Viral Gun Photo

The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Kalighat Police Station, Gautam Das, has been suspended by the authorities following the circulation of a viral photograph showing him holding a firearm. Chameli Mukhopadhyaya has been appointed as the new OC of the station.

The Viral Social Media Post

The suspension follows the emergence of a picture featuring Das in his police uniform, aiming a modern weapon. Controversy erupted primarily due to the caption he included on social media, which read: “Ready for the new assignment.”

Formal Complaint and Legal Concerns

A formal complaint was lodged regarding the image, stating, “This picture is not only alarming but also highly objectionable from a legal standpoint. It shows the OC holding a modern weapon and aiming it at someone, which is extremely concerning.”

The issue was flagged by TMC State Vice-President Jayprakash Majumdar, who shared the photograph on X (formerly Twitter) and brought the matter to the attention of the Election Commission.

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Violation of Police Guidelines

In his complaint, Majumdar noted, “In our state, no police personnel on duty is allowed to take photographs in uniform and post them on social media; there are clear guidelines from the Kolkata Police on this. Similar restrictions exist in other states as well. Moreover, under the current Government of India protocols on social media use, such public display of weapons, especially with a threatening message, is strictly prohibited.”

Majumdar further questioned the origin of the firearm and the officer's credentials, asking, “Was this firearm officially issued to him? Is he trained to use such a weapon?” He alleged that such posts could be perceived as intimidation and demanded an impartial probe into the matter.

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Election Commission Intervention

Following Majumdar’s formal appeal, letters were dispatched to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, State Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal, and Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand, requesting immediate action.

The dispute intensified shortly after Das, formerly with the Kolkata Police Special Branch, assumed the role of OC just before the second phase of the elections. His dismissal on the eve of the vote count has sparked significant discussion within administrative departments, particularly given the recent high turnover rate for the OC position at the Kalighat station.

New Appointment at Kalighat