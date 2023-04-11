BJP Not ‘dictatorial Like Congress’: Bommai Ahead Of Release Of First List Of Candidates

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ahead of releasing the first list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections on May 10 said BJP is not an autocratic party like Congress. He was responding to the several rounds of deliberations held before the announcement of the first list of BJP candidates for the Karnataka polls. Notably, Congress has so far released two list of candidates consisting of 166 seats, JDS has also released its list while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released the third list of candidates with 168 names.

Bommai said the party is thinking well and considering all options before releasing the first set of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly Elections. BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda at his residence in Delhi held wide-ranging discussions on the selection of candidates for the Karnataka polls. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, CT Ravi, and members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly were also present at the meeting.

BJP doesn’t have Congress’ ‘dictatorial’ nature: Bommai

Talking to the media after attending the meeting, Bommai said, "Our party is a democratic party not like the dictatorship party of Congress so we are thinking well and talking in detail before releasing the first list of candidates for Karnataka Assembly Elections." He further added, "Tomorrow (April 11), after another internal meeting, Karnataka's list will be released late evening."

Commenting on the discussion with the state’s former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on the candidate list, Bommai said, "BS Yediyurappa has attended many important meetings, he is currently in Bengaluru. We are understanding each and every suggestion very well and after that, the list of Karnataka elections will be released." Earlier in the day, Yediyurappa had said the first list will be announced on April 10.

Top BJP leadership on April 9 attended the central election committee meeting for assembly elections in Karnataka. On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda held a meeting at the latter’s residence to deliberate on the first list for the single-phase May 10 polls in Karnataka.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala earlier took a swipe at the saffron party for the delay in announcing the first list of candidates for the Karnataka polls. He said, "BJP has no faces to fight the elections. They are searching for candidates for the tickets, and we have evidence of that." It’s also important to note Congress has been facing demonstrations by the ticket aspirants post the release of the first two sets of candidates in the last few days.