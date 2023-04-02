Karnataka Elections 2023: What Is BJP's Strategy To Retain State? Big Meet This Week

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, the BJP is unwilling to leave any stone unturned to retain the only southern state where it is in power. The Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda has called a meeting of national general secretaries of the party in New Delhi in the first week of April to get the poll strategy rolling, ANI reported citing sources. The BJP is also reportedly planning to deploy leaders from neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra in poll-bound Karnataka. The BJP is also expected to release its list of candidates later this week, the ANI report said.

What is BJP's strategy for Karnataka polls?

Sources said that to retain power in the southern state, the BJP is also mulling carpet bombing in Karnataka with at least 40-star campaigners for its poll campaigning.

"The names of 40-star campaigners have also been decided for Karnataka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and several Union ministers like Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman have been included in the list. All have been asked to give two weeks' time in the poll-bound state," a source told ANI.

Karnataka elections 2023: How the numbers stand

The NDA now has 119 MLAs in Karnataka, however, in this election, 40% of the seats held by current MLAs will be changed, sources claimed, adding that the saffron party won't form a coalition with Janata Dal (Secular) and will contest the polls alone.

"We will tell the people of Karnataka that these roads, hospitals, over bridges have been built by the BJP government and the benefits of the central government’s schemes will also be publicised to the people. BJP will tell the people of Karnataka that for development in the state, there should be a double-engine government... BJP’s biggest star campaigner PM Modi’s election tour will start from April 8 to 10, when he will visit National Park in Mysore," a source said.

Karnataka will go to polls in a single phase on May 10, and the counting of votes will be done on May 13.

(With inputs from ANI)