Karnataka Elections: Are You A New Voter? Here's How To Check Your Name In Voters' List

The massive campaign for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly election came to an end on May 8 as all three political parties - the BJP, Congress, and JD(S) - made one last push to woo the voters.
The aim of all political parties would be the ‘first time voters’ section in Karnataka. According to the Election Commission, there are 9.17 lakh first time voters in the poll-bound state and over 1.25 lakh people above 17 years of age have applied through the Advance Application Facility.
A total of 58,545 polling stations will be set up in the poll-bound state. At these polling places spread out in Karnataka, a total of 5,31,33,054 voters are eligible to cast their votes. There are 2,67,28,053 male electors and 2,64,00,074 female electors.
Voters can visit the Elections Commission of India’s website https://electoralsearch.in/ where two options are available on the screen including search by details and search by EPIC No.
The voters are then needed to enter the information in either section, along with the captcha text, and then click search.
Soon after you click, information such as your name, your polling station, and assembly constituency will appear on the screen.
The new voters of the Karnataka Assembly elections, can also check their names in the electoral list by downloading the ‘Chunavana’ mobile app on their smartphones and searching for their name by typing in their voter ID number.
According to the Election Commission of India, the voters are required to present either of the documents below:
When the polling officer tells the voters to vote, push the button next to the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and wait for the beep sound.
The Karnataka government, ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in the state, has announced a paid holiday for all establishments. All the government and private establishments will remain closed to allow their employees to cast their votes.