Karnataka Elections: Are You A New Voter? Here's How To Check Your Name In Voters' List

The massive campaign for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly election came to an end on May 8 as all three political parties - the BJP, Congress, and JD(S) - made one last push to woo the voters.

All eyes on Karnataka’s first-time voters

The aim of all political parties would be the ‘first time voters’ section in Karnataka. According to the Election Commission, there are 9.17 lakh first time voters in the poll-bound state and over 1.25 lakh people above 17 years of age have applied through the Advance Application Facility.

Number of polling stations in Karnataka

A total of 58,545 polling stations will be set up in the poll-bound state. At these polling places spread out in Karnataka, a total of 5,31,33,054 voters are eligible to cast their votes. There are 2,67,28,053 male electors and 2,64,00,074 female electors.

How do Karnataka voters check names in the voter's list?

Voters can visit the Elections Commission of India’s website https://electoralsearch.in/ where two options are available on the screen including search by details and search by EPIC No.

The voters are then needed to enter the information in either section, along with the captcha text, and then click search.

Soon after you click, information such as your name, your polling station, and assembly constituency will appear on the screen.

Checking your name in the electoral roll is super easy!



Just visit https://t.co/Y7f9inn8ka or use Voter Helpline App



Don't forget to cast your vote in the forthcoming #KarnatakaElection2023 on May 10, 2023#AssemblyElections2023 pic.twitter.com/4OBATqds5W — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) April 28, 2023

Download ‘Chunavana’ mobile application

The new voters of the Karnataka Assembly elections, can also check their names in the electoral list by downloading the ‘Chunavana’ mobile app on their smartphones and searching for their name by typing in their voter ID number.

Documents to carry at the polling booth

According to the Election Commission of India, the voters are required to present either of the documents below:

Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) Aadhar card and MGNREGA Job Card Smart card issued by the Registrar General of India (RGI) under the National Population Register (NPR). Passbooks with photographs issued by banks. Voters are required to present a Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme. Indian Passport Pension document with photograph

What will happen once you enter the booth station?

Voters will be instructed to follow the COVID-19 protocols. Taking pictures of others casting votes and selfies during voting is strictly prohibited. The polling officers will check the voters’ voting slips, crosscheck their IDs, and will ink their fingers with indelible ink. The officials will obtain the signature in a log book and provide a slip to vote.

How to use the EVM?

When the polling officer tells the voters to vote, push the button next to the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and wait for the beep sound.

Paid holiday on May 10 in Karnataka

The Karnataka government, ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in the state, has announced a paid holiday for all establishments. All the government and private establishments will remain closed to allow their employees to cast their votes.