Kavitha's ‘TRS’ Gets EC Approval After Scrutiny Over Acronym Similarity

Hyderabad (Telangana): The Election Commission has officially granted the name Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) to the new political party launched by K Kavitha. The approval has been officially confirmed by the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

While at the party's launch on Saturday, Kavitha announced Telangana Rashtra Sena as the proposed name for the party, the ECI has approved Telangana Rakshana Sena, retaining the initials TRS. Her father and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had also launched Telangana Rashtra Samithi- 'TRS', before renaming the party to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

K Kavitha launched her party at Advaya Convention in Medchal on April 25. The move came seven months after she parted ways with the BRS.

She wanted to retain the initials 'TRS' as she told ANI, "We have worked for this name for our lifetime. 20 years of our blood and sweat have gone into making TRS a successful party. We have achieved the state of Telangana."

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Slamming her former party, BRS, and the ruling party, Congress, K Kavitha said that the aspirations of the youth and farmers were not fulfilled. She asserted that the newly launched TRS will work for the 50 per cent reservation for Other Backward Class Communities (OBCs).

"Unfortunately, after things took a wrong turn, the aspirations of the people of Telangana, the aspirations of the youth of Telangana, were never fulfilled. The aspirations of the farmers of Telangana were never fulfilled. Neither in the BRS's 10 years nor in the two years of Congress. So we will continuously work towards fulfilling these aspirations. TRS will be fundamentally a regional party. It will be focused 95 per cent on the regional issues. One of the core issues that I will fight for is the OBC 50 per cent reservation," she added.

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The launch of a new party invited reactions from political leaders across the party line in the state.

BJP leader NV Subhash alleged collusion between K Kavita and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, calling the formation of her new party a foul play to split votes from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).