Kerala Exit Polls 2026: When and Where to Watch Predictions As Embargo Ends Tonight | Catch Arnab’s Signature Analysis

New Delhi: Voting for all 140 seats in the Kerala Assembly took place in a single phase on April 9. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the LDF are now eyeing a historic third consecutive term, challenging the state’s long-standing tradition of rotating power between rival alliances.

The spotlight now turns to the anticipated exit poll data, with projections expected to surface shortly after 6:30 PM today.

The UDF, spearhead by Congress leaders V.D. Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala, is determined to make a significant impact in this election cycle.

Bracing for a political whirlwind, Arnab Goswami and the Republic team are geared up to analyze tonight’s Kerala exit polls, providing the definitive breakdown of projections transforming the region.

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What are exit polls?

An exit poll serves as the first data-backed insight into the public's pulse, recorded the moment a vote is cast. These surveys, usually managed by private firms, analyze voter demographics to predict the likely winner. While they often set the narrative, they remain unofficial estimates until the final counting day.

2021 Exit polls

In 2021, most exit polls predicted that the LDF would win 104-120 seats, whereas the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) was predicted be reduced to 20-36 constituencies. The BJP was projected to end with 0-2 seats. The incumbent LDF, led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), returned to power with a historic win, securing 99 of the 140 seats.

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When will predictions surface

The Election Commission has established a strict timeframe prohibiting the publication of voter surveys. Under these guidelines, media outlets are barred from conducting or broadcasting exit polls from 7:00 am on April 9, 2026, until the restriction lifts at 6:30 pm on April 29, 2026.

Reinforcing the importance of the blackout, the Commission stated that legal repercussions for non-compliance include potential jail time of up to two years and financial penalties

As per Election Commission rules, exit poll projections will be released after 6:30 pm on April 29.

Where to watch

Exit poll forecasts will be accessible through multiple mediums, from traditional TV news broadcasts to the digital sites and social media feeds of major polling agencies. Arnab Goswami and team stand ready to simplify the data as the 2026 exit poll storm hits tonight. You can watch the live updates for exit polls on