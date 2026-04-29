Kerala Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Will The NDA Breakthrough? LDF And UDF Brace For Three-Cornered Verdict
Kerala Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: Arnab’s Poll of Polls tracks the fierce Pinarayi Vijayan vs V. D. Satheesan battle—LDF hold or UDF comeback? BJP seat share and big trends inside.
- Election News
- 2 min read
Kerala Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Track Poll of Polls with Arnab Goswami as the battle heats up between Pinarayi Vijayan and V. D. Satheesan. Will LDF retain power, or will UDF stage a comeback? Get BJP Kerala seat share predictions, alliance-wise numbers, and latest trends. For more information, visit the Republic World website.
Kerala Exit Poll 2026 LIVE Updates: Counting Scheduled for May 4
Kerala Exit Poll 2026 LIVE Updates: The official counting of votes for all participating states will take place on May 4, 2026. Final results are expected to be declared the same day.
Kerala Exit Poll 2026 LIVE Updates: When Will Exit Polls Result Come Out
Kerala Exit Poll 2026 LIVE Updates: Exit poll results for Kerala will be released after 6:30 PM as per Election Commission rules.
This ensures that polling across all states concludes before projections are made public. Following this, digital platforms may publish seat projections and vote share estimates.
Kerala is expected to attract headlines given the tight contest between the major alliances.
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Kerala Exit Poll 2026 LIVE Updates: Check early predictions for Kerala elections
Kerala Exit Poll 2026 LIVE Updates: Kerala Exit Poll Live: In Kerala, exit poll results unanimously forecast a comfortable victory for the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).
A poll of five exit polls estimated around 88 seats for the alliance.
In the last term, the LDF won 99 seats, retaining power and making history as the first alliance since 1977 to win consecutive terms in the state.
Kerala Exit Poll 2026 LIVE Updates: What was the voter turnout in Kerala Elections?
Kerala Exit Poll 2026 LIVE Updates: Kerala recorded a voter turnout of approximately 75%-78% across 140 constituencies.
The participation level reflects a keenly contested poll battle between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
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Kerala Exit Poll 2026 LIVE Updates: Check date and time for state exit poll announcement
Kerala Exit Poll 2026 LIVE Updates: The Kerala Exit Poll Results 2026 are expected to start appearing on news channels and digital platforms after 6:30 PM on April 29, 2026.