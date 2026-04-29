Kerala Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Will The NDA Breakthrough? LDF And UDF Brace For Three-Cornered Verdict | Image: Republic

Kerala Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Track Poll of Polls with Arnab Goswami as the battle heats up between Pinarayi Vijayan and V. D. Satheesan. Will LDF retain power, or will UDF stage a comeback? Get BJP Kerala seat share predictions, alliance-wise numbers, and latest trends. For more information, visit the Republic World website.