Kerala’s CM Cliffhanger: Kharge Set to Call the Game at 6 PM; Venugopal’s Path to Power Winds Through Irikoor

The week-long political deadlock in Kerala is reaching its breaking point. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is set to officially announce the state’s next Chief Minister by 6:00 PM today, ending a high-stakes power struggle that has captivated the nation since the United Democratic Front (UDF) swept the polls.

Sources suggest that K.C. Venugopal, the AICC General Secretary (Organisation), has secured the pole position in the race. In a strategic move to satisfy constitutional requirements, sources indicate that Venugopal currently a Member of Parliament will contest a by-election from the Irikoor constituency in Kannur to enter the State Assembly once he assumes office.

The Mandate and the Conflict

The UDF’s return to power was nothing short of a political tidal wave, clinching 102 out of 140 seats. The Congress, holding 63 seats, found itself in a dilemma: reward the local leadership that fought on the ground or appoint a heavyweight from the central command to ensure long-term stability.

While the "high command" in Delhi, including Rahul Gandhi, has reportedly favored Venugopal for his administrative discipline, the transition has been far from smooth. The outgoing Leader of the Opposition, V.D. Satheesan, has emerged as a formidable challenger, backed by a significant section of the state unit that credits him with dismantling the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government.

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High Drama at the High Command

The road to today’s announcement was paved with intense lobbying and heated confrontations. During a crucial summit at Kharge’s residence, the rift between the two camps became public. Reports suggest that Rahul Gandhi directly confronted Satheesan regarding "poster wars" and grassroots protests that broke out across Kerala favoring his candidacy.

Satheesan, however, held his ground, arguing that his leadership as the LoP provided the synergy needed for the UDF's landslide. He reportedly cautioned the leadership that imposing a central figure could demoralize local workers who feel "groupism" is being funneled from Delhi. The stakes are so high that Satheesan has allegedly hinted at staying out of the cabinet entirely if not given the top job.

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Irikoor: The Launchpad for "KC"

The choice of the Irikoor constituency for Venugopal is a calculated one. As a traditional Congress bastion, it offers a safe passage for a sitting Chief Minister. This move would allow Venugopal to relinquish his Lok Sabha seat and pivot entirely to Kerala’s governance, signaling the party’s intent to bring a "Delhi-style" efficiency to the Thiruvananthapuram Secretariat.

Unity Over Unrest

Despite the visible friction, veteran leader K. Muraleedharan and AICC observer Mukul Wasnik have moved to calm the waters. They confirmed that all 63 Congress MLAs have passed a unanimous resolution authorizing Mallikarjun Kharge to make the final call.

"The flux is natural in a democratic party," Muraleedharan remarked, dismissing rumors of a split. "By 6:00 PM, the suspense ends, and the party will stand as one behind the chosen leader."