K.C. Venugopal vs. V.D. Satheesan: The Battle for Kerala’s Top Post Intensifies as Rahul Backs Former

New Delhi – The race for the Chief Minister’s chair in Kerala has intensified, with sources revealing that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has thrown his weight behind K.C. Venugopal for the top post. Venugopal, who currently serves as the Congress General Secretary (Organisation) and represents Alappuzha in the Lok Sabha, has emerged as Gandhi’s primary choice to lead the United Democratic Front (UDF) government following its landslide victory. The next 48 hours are expected to be a period of high-stakes internal lobbying, as central leadership attempts to build a consensus among local leaders and party workers. The UDF has secured a commanding two-thirds majority in the 140-member Kerala Assembly with 102 seats, of which the Congress holds 63 and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) holds 22.

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The poster wars

The leadership selection process has not been without drama. Before an official meeting at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi held a private discussion with Venugopal. Tensions flared when posters deriding Venugopal appeared across Kerala, allegedly backed by another heavyweight aspirant, V.D. Satheesan.

In a direct confrontation at the Delhi meeting, Rahul Gandhi reportedly questioned Satheesan regarding these allegations. Sources state that Satheesan admitted his opposition to Venugopal’s candidacy, arguing that the General Secretary had used his central influence to create "camps and groups" among MLAs. Satheesan defended his own record, highlighting his tenure as Leader of Opposition where he "took everyone along" to dismantle the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government.

The Congress leadership is walking a tightrope as key UDF partners, including the IUML and Kerala Congress (M), keep a vigilant eye on the selection process. Although Rahul Gandhi’s preference gives K.C. Venugopal has a significant advantage, the high command also has to balance the grassroots leaders responsible for the coalition's success in the state.