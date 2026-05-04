LIVE | Bally Assembly Election Result 2026: Winner, Vote Share and Party-Wise Trends

Bally (West Bengal) Election Results 2026 Live Updates | Image: RepublicWorld.com

Bally (West Bengal) Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Here the contest would be between Sanjay Kumar Singh and Priyanka Chaudhary. One expects the contest to go right down to the wire. Get the latest results for the Bally seat, including leading candidates, party-wise vote share, winning margin, and live counting updates on republicworld.com.