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LIVE | Balurghat Assembly Election Result 2026: Winner, Vote Share and Party-Wise Trends

Balurghat (West Bengal) Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Get the latest results for the Balurghat seat, including leading candidates, party-wise vote share, winning margin, and live counting updates on republicworld.com.

Ankit Banerjee
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Balurghat Assembly Election Result Live
Balurghat Assembly Election Result Live | Image: RepublicWorld.com

Balurghat Assembly Election Result Live: In Balurghat, there is expected to be a stigg contest between Bidyut Kumar Roy and Arpita Ghosh. RepublicWorld.com is bringing you the latest updates from the West Bengal Assembly election results 2026. Stay hooked with us for the quickest updates. You can also track coverage on Republic TV.
 

Live Blog

Balurghat Assembly Election Result Live: In Balurghat, there is expected to be a stigg contest between Bidyut Kumar Roy and Arpita Ghosh. RepublicWorld.com is bringing you the latest updates from the West Bengal Assembly election results 2026. Stay hooked with us for the quickest updates. You can also track coverage on Republic TV.
 

Balurghat Assembly Election Result Live: Counting to Start at 8 AM

Balurghat Assembly Election Result Live: Hello and welcome to the live updates from Balurghat. Counting to Start at 8 AM. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest. 

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Ankit Banerjee

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