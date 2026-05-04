LIVE | Balurghat Assembly Election Result 2026: Winner, Vote Share and Party-Wise Trends

Balurghat Assembly Election Result Live | Image: RepublicWorld.com

Balurghat Assembly Election Result Live: In Balurghat, there is expected to be a stigg contest between Bidyut Kumar Roy and Arpita Ghosh. RepublicWorld.com is bringing you the latest updates from the West Bengal Assembly election results 2026. Stay hooked with us for the quickest updates. You can also track coverage on Republic TV.

