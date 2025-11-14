Republic World
LIVE BLOG

Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:28 IST

Khagaria (Bihar) Assembly Election Results Live: Who Will Be The Winner, Runner-up, Candidates List; Counting Begins

LIVE Bihar Election 2025: The Khagaria district has 4 constituencies: Alauli, Beldaur, Parbatta and Khagaria. Follow this live blog for the latest election results from all four seats of Khagaria.

Shreya Pandey
Khagaria Election Result live
Khagaria Election Result live | Image: Republic

LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting across four assembly seats in Khagaria district is set to begin at 8 am. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all four constituencies. The question is - will Nitish Kumar-led NDA return to power, or will Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan stage an upset? Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025. 

Live Blog

14 November 2025 at 10:28 IST

Khagaria Result Live: JD(U)'s Bablu Kumar leads  

14 November 2025 at 10:28 IST

Khagaria Result Live: JD(U)'s Bablu Kumar leads

Bablu Kumar from Janata Dal (United) is leading with 5416 votes in the Khagaria seat. 

14 November 2025 at 10:15 IST

Parbatta Result Live: Babulal Shorya of LJP leads

Babulal Shorya of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is leading with 4690 votes on the Parbatta seat in Khagaria district. 

14 November 2025 at 10:12 IST

Alauli Results Live: Round 2 Counting Concludes

JD (U)'s Ram Chandra Sada continues to lead with 9043 votes in Alauli. 

14 November 2025 at 09:58 IST

Belsand Result Live: Sanjay Kumar Gupta from RJD leads

14 November 2025 at 09:57 IST

Beldaur Election Live: Indian National Congress' Mithilesh Kumar Nishad Leads

Beldaur Election Live: Congress's Mithilesh Kumar Nishad is leading with 3797 votes. 

14 November 2025 at 09:48 IST

Beldaur Election Live: Panna Lal Singh Patel from JD(U) is leading

14 November 2025 at 09:46 IST

Alauli Live Result: Janata Dal Leads

Janata Dal's Ram Chandra Sada is leading with 4167 votes in Alauli in Khagaria district. 

14 November 2025 at 08:15 IST

Counting of votes in Alauli constituency begins at 8 am

DASHRATH RAM (BSP), YASH RAJ (RLJP), RAM CHANDRA SADA (Janta Dal United), RAMBRIKSH SADA (RJD), ABHISHANK KUMAR (JSP) contested in Alauli. 

14 November 2025 at 08:01 IST

Khagaria Result Live Updates: Counting Begins

Counting on all three seats of Khagaria - Alauli, Beldaur, Parbatta begins.  

13 November 2025 at 20:31 IST

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE: Counting of votes in Khagaria district begins at 8 am.

The Khagaria district has four constituencies - Alauli, Beldaur, Parbatta and Khagaria. Counting of votes on all 4 seats will begin at 8 am. 

Published By : Shreya Pandey

Published On: 14 November 2025 at 07:26 IST