Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:28 IST
Khagaria (Bihar) Assembly Election Results Live: Who Will Be The Winner, Runner-up, Candidates List; Counting Begins
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: The Khagaria district has 4 constituencies: Alauli, Beldaur, Parbatta and Khagaria. Follow this live blog for the latest election results from all four seats of Khagaria.
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting across four assembly seats in Khagaria district is set to begin at 8 am. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all four constituencies. The question is - will Nitish Kumar-led NDA return to power, or will Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan stage an upset? Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025.
14 November 2025 at 10:28 IST
Khagaria Result Live: JD(U)'s Bablu Kumar leads
Bablu Kumar from Janata Dal (United) is leading with 5416 votes in the Khagaria seat.
14 November 2025 at 10:23 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: NDA Crosses Majority In Early Trends
14 November 2025 at 10:15 IST
Parbatta Result Live: Babulal Shorya of LJP leads
Babulal Shorya of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is leading with 4690 votes on the Parbatta seat in Khagaria district.
14 November 2025 at 10:12 IST
Alauli Results Live: Round 2 Counting Concludes
JD (U)'s Ram Chandra Sada continues to lead with 9043 votes in Alauli.
14 November 2025 at 09:58 IST
Belsand Result Live: Sanjay Kumar Gupta from RJD leads
14 November 2025 at 09:57 IST
Beldaur Election Live: Indian National Congress' Mithilesh Kumar Nishad Leads
Beldaur Election Live: Congress's Mithilesh Kumar Nishad is leading with 3797 votes.
14 November 2025 at 09:48 IST
Beldaur Election Live: Panna Lal Singh Patel from JD(U) is leading
14 November 2025 at 09:46 IST
Alauli Live Result: Janata Dal Leads
Janata Dal's Ram Chandra Sada is leading with 4167 votes in Alauli in Khagaria district.
14 November 2025 at 08:15 IST
Counting of votes in Alauli constituency begins at 8 am
DASHRATH RAM (BSP), YASH RAJ (RLJP), RAM CHANDRA SADA (Janta Dal United), RAMBRIKSH SADA (RJD), ABHISHANK KUMAR (JSP) contested in Alauli.
14 November 2025 at 08:01 IST
Khagaria Result Live Updates: Counting Begins
Counting on all three seats of Khagaria - Alauli, Beldaur, Parbatta begins.
13 November 2025 at 20:31 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE: Counting of votes in Khagaria district begins at 8 am.
The Khagaria district has four constituencies - Alauli, Beldaur, Parbatta and Khagaria. Counting of votes on all 4 seats will begin at 8 am.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 14 November 2025 at 07:26 IST