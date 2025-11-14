Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:24 IST
Lakhisarai - Suryagarha, Lakhisarai Election Result LIVE 2025: BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha Leading, INC's Amaresh Kumar Is Close
Lakhisarai Election Result 2025: To follow all the live counting updates and final winner list, stay hooked to this space.
Republicworld.com brings to you the fastest results from the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Lakhisarai is one of the 38 districts in Bihar. The district went to the polls on November 6 in the first phase. It consists of two assembly seats - Suryagarha and Lakhisarai. This year, the candidates are as follows - Vijay Kumar Sinha of the BJP, Suraj Kumar of the Jan Suraaj Party and Amaresh Kumar of the INC, among others. It witnessed a voter turnout of 64.98 per cent.
This year, Lakhisarai witnessed a fierce contest between BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, Suraj Kumar of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party and Congress candidate Amresh Kumar. Sinha has represented the constituency for 15 years. Will he be able to win for the fourth time after victories in 2010, 2015 and 2020? Follow this live blog to know who is leading in Lakhisarai.
14 November 2025 at 10:24 IST
Lakhisarai Election Result 2025: BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha Leads
BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha is leading again, with INC's Amaresh Kumar following closely. Sinha is at 6151 votes, while Kumar is trailing with 5363 votes.
14 November 2025 at 09:49 IST
Lakhisarai (Bihar) Election Result 2025: BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha Trails
BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha, who is seeking to secure a position for the fourth time, is trailing in Supaul. Amaresh Kumar of INC is leading in the early trends of counting.
14 November 2025 at 08:21 IST
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Sweets Being Prepared At BJP's Office In Delhi
Sattu parathas and jalebis are being prepared at the BJP's headquarters in Delhi ahead of the result announcement.
14 November 2025 at 08:19 IST
Government of Good Governance Returning: JDU
Nitish Kumar’s JDU took to its official X handle ahead of counting and wrote, “Just a few hours to wait, the government of good governance is returning once again”.
14 November 2025 at 08:14 IST
Counting Begins
Counting in Lakhisarai begins.
14 November 2025 at 08:00 IST
Lakhisarai Vote Counting 2025: Vijay Kumar Sinha Offers Prayer
Ahead of vote counting, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from the Lakhisarai offered prayers at the Ashokdham temple.
