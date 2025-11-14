Lakhisarai - Suryagarha, Lakhisarai Election Result LIVE 2025: BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha Leading, INC's Amaresh Kumar Is Close

Lakhisarai Election Result | Image: Republic World

Republicworld.com brings to you the fastest results from the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Lakhisarai is one of the 38 districts in Bihar. The district went to the polls on November 6 in the first phase. It consists of two assembly seats - Suryagarha and Lakhisarai. This year, the candidates are as follows - Vijay Kumar Sinha of the BJP, Suraj Kumar of the Jan Suraaj Party and Amaresh Kumar of the INC, among others. It witnessed a voter turnout of 64.98 per cent.