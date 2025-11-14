Munger - Tarapur, Munger, Jamalpur Election Result LIVE 2025: BJP's Pranav Kumar Leading

Munger LIVE Election Results | Image: Republic World

Republicworld.com brings to you the fastest results from the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Munger is one of the 38 districts in Bihar. It consists of 3 assembly seats - Tarapur, Munger and Jamalpur. The district went to the polls on November 6 in the first phase. This year, the candidates are as follows: Kumar Pranay of the BJP, Ranvir Sahani of the BSP, Sanjay Kumar Singh of the JSP, Monazir Hassan of the AIMIM, and Avinash Kumar Vidyarthi of the RJD. It recorded a voter turnout of 61.94 per cent, and overall turnout in Bihar reached a record 66.91 per cent.