LIVE BLOG

Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:24 IST

Munger - Tarapur, Munger, Jamalpur Election Result LIVE 2025: BJP's Pranav Kumar Leading

Munger Election Result 2025: To follow all the live counting updates and final winner list, stay hooked to this space.

Niharika Sanjeeiv
Munger LIVE Election Results
Munger LIVE Election Results | Image: Republic World

Republicworld.com brings to you the fastest results from the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Munger is one of the 38 districts in Bihar. It consists of 3 assembly seats - Tarapur, Munger and Jamalpur. The district went to the polls on November 6 in the first phase. This year, the candidates are as follows: Kumar Pranay of the BJP, Ranvir Sahani of the BSP, Sanjay Kumar Singh of the JSP, Monazir Hassan of the AIMIM, and Avinash Kumar Vidyarthi of the RJD. It recorded a voter turnout of 61.94 per cent, and overall turnout in Bihar reached a record 66.91 per cent.

Live Blog

In 2020, in the Bihar Assembly elections, BJP's Pranav Kumar won in Munger by a margin of 1244 votes. The RJD's Avinash Kumar Vidyarthi was the runner-up, securing 74329 votes.

14 November 2025 at 10:24 IST

Munger (Bihar) Election Result LIVE 2025: BJP's Pranav Kumar Leading

BJP's Pranav Kumar, who won the 2020 elections, is leading in Munger as per the early trends of counting. So far, he has garnered Munger 2852 votes.

14 November 2025 at 09:10 IST

Munger (Bihar) Election Result 2025: BJP's Samrat Chaudhary Trails

Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Chaudhary, who was leading from Tarapur, trails in early trends of counting.

14 November 2025 at 09:01 IST

Munger Election Result 2025 LIVE: NDA Leads

According to early trends, the NDA is leading in all of Munger's assembly seats.
 

14 November 2025 at 08:26 IST

Tarapur LIVE Results 2025

In Tarapur, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Chaudhary is leading.

(A file photo of Samrat Chaudhary | Image: Wikipedia)
14 November 2025 at 08:14 IST

Counting Begins At 8 AM

Counting across three assembly seats in Munger district began at 8 am. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all three constituencies. 

14 November 2025 at 07:46 IST

LIVE | Munger Result: Let's Give You a Flashback!

In 2020, in the Bihar Assembly elections, BJP's Pranav Kumar won in Munger by a margin of 1244 votes.

