Supaul - Pipra, Supaul, Nirmali, Triveniganj, Chhatapur Election Result LIVE 2025: JD(U)'s Bijendra Prasad Yadav Leads

Republicworld.com brings to you the fastest results from the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Get Supaul district constituency results, trends and expert analysis of the high-stakes battle between the BJP-JDU-led NDA and the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan. Supaul is one of the 38 districts in Bihar situated in the north-eastern part of the state. It consists of five assembly seats - Pipra, Supaul, Nirmali, Triveniganj and Chhatapur. Being part of the Mithila region, the district went to the polls on November 11, and the Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are considered the main parties in this district. This year, the candidate are as follows - Bijendra Prasad Yadav of the JD(U), Anil Kumar Singh of the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), Minnatullah Rahmani of the INC, Sushil Kumar of the BSP, Braj Bhushan Navin of the AAP, Satyanarayan Sharma of the JGJP, Gunja Kumari of the PBI, Vindeshwari Prasad of the PSS and Shambhu Babu of the IND.

In the last Assembly elections (held in 2020), the JD(U)’s Bijendra Prasad Yadav won by a margin of 28099 votes. The INC’s Minnatullah Rahmani was the runner-up with 58075 votes. In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Bijendra Prasad Yadav of JDU won, defeating Kishor Kumar of BJP by a margin of 37,397. In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, as well as Bijendra Prasad Yadav of JDU won the seat.

Will Bijendra Prasad Yadav of JDU be able to win the seat this year? Follow this live blog to know who is leading in Supaul.