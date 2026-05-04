LIVE | Diamond Harbour Assembly Election Result 2026: Winner, Vote Share and Party-Wise Trends
Diamond Harbour (West Bengal) Election Results 2026 Live: Here the contest would be between Dipak Kumar Halder and Goutam Bhattacharya. Get the latest results for the Diamond Harbour seat, including leading candidates, party-wise vote share, winning margin, and live counting updates on republicworld.com.
- Election News
- 1 min read
Diamond Harbour (West Bengal) Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Here the contest would be between Dipak Kumar Halder and Goutam Bhattacharya. One expects the contest to go right down to the wire. Get the latest results for the Diamond Harbour seat, including leading candidates, party-wise vote share, winning margin, and live counting updates on republicworld.com.
Live Blog
Diamond Harbour (West Bengal) Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Here the contest would be between Dipak Kumar Halder and Goutam Bhattacharya. One expects the contest to go right down to the wire. Get the latest results for the Diamond Harbour seat, including leading candidates, party-wise vote share, winning margin, and live counting updates on republicworld.com.
LIVE | Diamond Harbour Assembly Election Result 2026: Counting Starts at 8 AM
LIVE | Diamond Harbour Assembly Election Result 2026: Counting Starts at 8 AM. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.