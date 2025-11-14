Kaimur Election Result LIVE: NDA Leads in Mohania, Bhabua; RJD Runs Strong In Chainpur

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Result: As per the early trends, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has already crossed the halfway mark and is now leading in 156 constituencies, strengthening its position over the opposition alliance Mahagathbandhan. At 9:30 AM, NDA is leading in 156 seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) ahead on 73 and 69 seats each.

While Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is leading in 65 seats, their allies are showing an underwhelming performance as per the early trends. Congress is leading from 14 seats, while Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation is leading in one seat. Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj is leading in two seats and AIMIM is ahead in two seats.