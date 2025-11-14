Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:32 IST
Kaimur Election Result LIVE: NDA Leads in Mohania, Bhabua; RJD Runs Strong In Chainpur
Kaimur Election Results Updates: Check LIVE vote counting of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2025. Know who wins or loses from JDU, NDA vs MGB with real-time trends and final results at republicworld.com.
LIVE Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Republicworld.com brings to you the fastest results from the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Get Kaimur district constituency results, trends and expert analysis of the high-stakes battle between the BJP-JDU-led NDA and the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan. The Kaimur district has these constituencies: Ramgarh, Mohania, Bhabua, and Chainpur.
14 November 2025 at 10:28 IST
Kaimur Election Result 2025 LIVE | RJD Now Leads From Chainpur
Kaimur Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD candidate Brij Kishor Bind is now leading with 2263 votes from Chainpur seat.
14 November 2025 at 10:26 IST
Kaimur Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP Leads From Bhabua
Kaimur Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP candidate Bharat Bind has maintained his lead in the second round of counting from Bhabua seat.
14 November 2025 at 10:25 IST
Kaimur Election Result 2025 LIVE | BJP Leads from Mohania
Kaimur Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP candidate Sangita Kumari is now leading from Mohania.
14 November 2025 at 10:23 IST
Kaimur Election Result 2025 LIVE | BSP Leads From Ramgarh
Kaimur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Bahujan Samaj Party now leads by 6989 votes from Ramgarh seat.
14 November 2025 at 10:19 IST
Kaimur Election Result 2025 LIVE | Bihar Congress On Initial Trends
Kaimur Election Result 2025 LIVE: “Early trends are just early trends. At the end of the day, we will see…Our hope is that the voting and counting will be free and fair, impartial,” Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru on the initial trends.
14 November 2025 at 10:07 IST
Kaimur Election 2025 Result LIVE: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi On NDA Leads
Kaimur Election 2025 Result LIVE: "Every election gives political parties a lesson in democracy and a message of the people’s mandate, which must be accepted with humility," BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi reacts to the early NDA lead in Bihar.
14 November 2025 at 10:04 IST
Kaimur Election 2025 Result LIVE | Mahagathbandhan Confident of Victory
Kaimur Election 2025 Result LIVE: "Mahagathbandhan is forming the government under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership." Despite the early trends, Bihar Congress co-in-charge Devendra Yadav expresses full confidence. He said, “RJD will stay the biggest party.”
14 November 2025 at 10:29 IST
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Result | Early Trends A Sigh of Relief for Nitish Kumar
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Result: As per the early trends, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has already crossed the halfway mark and is now leading in 156 constituencies, strengthening its position over the opposition alliance Mahagathbandhan. At 9:30 AM, NDA is leading in 156 seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) ahead on 73 and 69 seats each.
While Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is leading in 65 seats, their allies are showing an underwhelming performance as per the early trends. Congress is leading from 14 seats, while Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation is leading in one seat. Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj is leading in two seats and AIMIM is ahead in two seats.
Among VIP faces, Tejashwi Yadav is leading on the Raghopur seat, BJP's Maithili Thakur and JD(U) candidate Anant Kumar Singh are leading from Alinagar and Mokama seats, respectively.
14 November 2025 at 08:58 IST
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Result | Overall Performance Of NDA VS Mahagathbandhan
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Result: Check latest numbers here -
14 November 2025 at 08:52 IST
Kaimur Election Result LIVE | Jan Suraaj Party Leads From Chainpur
Kaimur Election Result LIVE: Jan Suraaj Party candidate Hemant Kumar Choubey leading from Chainpur.
14 November 2025 at 08:49 IST
Kaimur Election Result LIVE | BJP Leads From Bhabua
Kaimur Election Result LIVE: BJP candidate Bharat Bind leading from Bhabua constituency.
14 November 2025 at 08:45 IST
Kaimur Election Result LIVE | BJP Leads From Mohania
Kaimur Election Result LIVE: BJP candidate Sangita Kumari leads from Mohania constituency.
14 November 2025 at 08:24 IST
Kaimur Election Result LIVE | Postal Ballot Counting Underway
Kaimur Election Result LIVE: The postal ballot counting is now underway. EVM counting to start at 8:30 AM. Bihar Assembly elections 2025 recorded a historic 67.13 per cent voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6 per cent vs 62.8 per cent). Elaborate security arrangements are in place, with 4,372 counting tables and over 18,000 counting agents overseeing the process. Most exit polls predict a comfortable victory for the NDA, with some projecting the Mahagathbandhan to win.
14 November 2025 at 08:05 IST
14 November 2025 at 08:00 IST
Kaimur Election Results 2025 LIVE | Counting begins at 8 AM
Kaimur Election Results 2025 LIVE: Counting of votes in Kaimur district constituencies begins at 8 AM.
