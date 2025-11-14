Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:23 IST
Sitamarhi (Bihar) Assembly Election Results Live: Who Will Be The Winner, Runner-up, Candidates List; Counting Begins
Sitamarhi (Bihar) Assembly Election Results Live: Republicworld.com brings to you the fastest results from the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Get Sitamarhi district constituency results, trends and expert analysis of the high-stakes battle between the BJP-JDU-led NDA and the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan.
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting across the seven seats of Sitamarhi constituency- Riga, Bathnaha, Parihar, Sursand, Bajpatti, Runnisaidpur and Belsand is set to begin at 8 AM. Republicworld.com will bring you round-wise updates, vote share trends, and winner details from each constituency. The question is - will Nitish Kumar-led NDA return to power, or will Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan stage an upset? Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025.
14 November 2025 at 10:23 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: NDA Crosses Majority In Early Trends
14 November 2025 at 10:09 IST
Sursand Election Update Live: Prof. Nagendra Raut from JD(U) leads
14 November 2025 at 09:51 IST
Sitamarhi Election Result Live: BJP's Gayetri Devi leads
Gayetri Devi from the BJP is leading in Parihar, Sitamarhi.
14 November 2025 at 09:49 IST
Riga Live Updates: Baidyanath Prasad from BJP is leading
Baidyanath Prasad of BJP is leading in Riga, Sitamarhi.
14 November 2025 at 09:31 IST
Belsand Result Live: Sanjay Kumar Gupta from RJD Leads
14 November 2025 at 08:34 IST
Sitamathi Result Live: Riga Vote Turnout
Riga recored a voter turnout of 68.30% in the 2025 polling.
14 November 2025 at 08:02 IST
Sitamarhi Election Result Live: Counting begins on all 7 seats
Counting begins on all seats of Sitamarhi.
14 November 2025 at 07:57 IST
Bihar Election 2025 Live: Sitamarhi District voted in the second phase of polling
Polling at the Sitamarhi district took place on November 11, in the second phase of Bihar election.
14 November 2025 at 07:53 IST
Bihar Election 2025 Live: Who are the contenders of Sitamarhi seat?
This year, the candidates contesting from the Sitamarhi seat include Sunil Kumar Pintu, Raj Narayan Sah, Sunil Kumar, Upendra Sahani, Krishna Kumar Jha, Pooja Arya, Chandrika Prasad, Chandeshwar Prasad, Thakur Chandan Kumar Singh, Mahesh Nandan Singh, Raghvendra Kumar, Ram Kishor Ray, and Vinod Sah.
13 November 2025 at 20:25 IST
Sitamarhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: Counting begeins on all seven seats of constituency
The Begusarai district has 7 constituencies: Riga, Bathnaha, Parihar, Sursand, Sitamarhi, Bajpatti, Runnisaidpur and Belsand. The counting has begun for all seven seats of the district.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 14 November 2025 at 07:20 IST