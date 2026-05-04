LIVE | Sandeshkhali Assembly Election Result 2026: Winner, Vote Share and Party-Wise Trends

Sandeshkhali (West Bengal) Election Results 2026 | Image: RepublicWorld.com

Sandeshkhali (West Bengal) Election Results 2026 Live Updates: There is no doubt that Sandeshkhali is one of the most high-profile seat this time and for unwanted reasons. The big contenders here are Sanat Sardar and Yudhisthir Bhumij. Get the latest results for the Sandeshkhali seat, including leading candidates, party-wise vote share, winning margin, and live counting updates on republicworld.com.