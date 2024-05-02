Advertisement

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday announced names of candidates from the Rae Bareli and Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituencies in its 17 list of candidates for the upcoming general elections. In the fresh list the Bharatiya Janata Party has given a ticket to BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh’s son Karan Bhushan Singh from the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat, while Dinesh Pratap Singh has been declared candidate from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat.

(This is developing story)

BREAKING: BJP Gives Ticket to Brij Bhushan Singh's Son From Kaiserganj Lok Sabha Seat