Updated May 2nd, 2024 at 16:49 IST
BREAKING: BJP Fields Brij Bhushan Singh's Son From Kaiserganj Lok Sabha Seat
- Elections
- 1 min read
Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
BJP fields Brij Bhushan Singh's son from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat | Image:Republic
New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday announced names of candidates from the Rae Bareli and Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituencies in its 17 list of candidates for the upcoming general elections. In the fresh list the Bharatiya Janata Party has given a ticket to BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh’s son Karan Bhushan Singh from the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat, while Dinesh Pratap Singh has been declared candidate from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat.
(This is developing story)
Published May 2nd, 2024 at 16:49 IST