Updated May 21st, 2024 at 09:29 IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE | PM to Lead BJP's Campaign in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh
9: 29 IST, May 21st 2024
The Mumbai Police said that a 62-year-old polling booth agent of Shiv Sena (UBT), Manohar Nalge was found dead inside the toilet of a polling booth in Mumbai's Worli area.
Officials added that Mumbai's NM Joshi Marg police took possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem.
For now, a case has been registered ADR. Further investigation is underway.
9: 26 IST, May 21st 2024
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to former Union Minister and MP Jayant Sinha for "not taking any interest in organisational work and election campaigning" and asked him to reply within 2 days.
"You are not taking any interest in organisational work and election campaigning ever since the party declared Manish Jaiswal as the candidate from the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat. You did not even feel the need to exercise your vote. The party's image has been maligned because of your conduct," reads the notice.
9: 12 IST, May 21st 2024
On West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Numal Momin said, "The misgovernance, misrule of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal will pave the way for the BJP to win 28 to 35 seats in West Bengal. So automatically after this election, leaders of TMC will run away from the party. Then naturally it will collapse after this election..."
9: 11 IST, May 21st 2024
Claiming that INDI alliance are totally "discredited and dejected", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed gratitude to all those who voted in the 5th phase of 2024 elections and said that the people of India have decided that they want a strong National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre.
8: 16 IST, May 21st 2024
Indicating implementation of the One Nation, One Election and Uniform Civil Code plans if he returns to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said his government fulfils promises made in the BJP's election manifesto.
8: 15 IST, May 21st 2024
The Election Commission on Monday removed Paschim Medinipur SP Dhritiman Sarkar from his post. The poll panel also asked the authorities concerned to transfer the SP to a "non-election related post with immediate effect", an official said.
“Sarkar has been removed from the post of SP of Paschim Medinipur district. He will not be on any election-related duty,” he said.
8: 13 IST, May 21st 2024
PM Modi on Tuesday will campaign in Bihar's Siwan and East Champaran.
