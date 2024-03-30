×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 12:18 IST

Traveling with Family? Here's How Much Cash You Can Carry During MCC

The Election Commission has warned that huge amount of unexplained money could be confiscated by the authorities

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
With the MCC in force across the country since the announcement of Lok Sabha elections on March 16, law enforcement agencies are on high alert for movement of cash
Image:PTI
New Delhi: For a Punjab-based family, who were in the Nilgiris on a vacation, things turned ugly after the Election Commission officials on Tuesday seized Rs 69,400 in cash from them on the National Highway at Coonoor in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu.

Although the officials returned the money after verifying the documents linked to the cash, the action was taken due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) imposed by the poll body due to the upcoming Lok Sabha election scheduled to take place on April 19 in Tamil Nadu.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force when the Election Commission announced the dates for the Lok Sabha polls on March 16.

As the video of the incident went viral on social media, a debate was triggered over the rule of carrying cash during the MCC. The video shows a woman carrying her child, visibly distressed and pleading with the officials to return the money. Both the woman and her husband were seen explaining to the officials that they were unaware of the MCC rules, while the officials were seen telling them about the rule.

EC Guidelines for Carrying Cash During MCC

  • All movement of Indian currency or foreign exchange should be effected by the person(s) authorised who should carry the supporting documents while moving the cash. The movement should be on the basis of requisition made by the receiver and to the address of the destination.
  • The poll body advised people not to carry cash of Rs 50,000 and more without supporting documents.
  • Unexplained cash over Rs 50,000 will be confiscated by the authority
  • Seizures over Rs 10 lakh will be referred to the Income Tax Department (IT).
  • lf the cash is being moved from the office/branch of the Authorised Person (AP), it should leave the place only after it has been recorded in the books of accounts of the AP.
  • Similarly, if the destination point of movement of the currency is the office/branch of the AP, it should be recorded in the books of accounts of the AP, on the same day or on the date of receipt.
  • Transfer of foreign currency between branches of the same AP should be accounted as stock transfer and not as sale so that double counting is avoided.
  • The movement of cash should be in sync with the documents.

The MCC is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission to ensure free and fair polling. The MCC is applied to everyone, including political parties and their candidates. The MCC aims to prevent unfair practices, maintain a level playing field, and promote ethical conduct among political participants.

With the MCC in force across the country since the announcement of Lok Sabha elections on March 16, law enforcement agencies are on high alert for movement of cash, liquor, jewellery and other freebies that could be used to influence voters.

Published March 30th, 2024 at 12:15 IST

