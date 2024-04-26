Updated April 26th, 2024 at 08:32 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Casts Votes
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Good morning! Welcome to Republic's live coverage of voting in Kerala and Karnataka in the second phase of the General elections 2024. As many as 34 seats in the Southern part of India go to polls today, with the Bharatiya Janata Party mounting as a major challenger. Kerala is voting for all its 20 seats, meanwhile, Karnataka will hold polling in 14 constituencies.
8: 32 IST, April 26th 2024
Congress Candidate from Kerala's Alappuzha constituency, KC Venugopal says, "I am confident that the people of Alleppey will stand with me. After phase one of the Lok Sabha elections, the PM is panicking. I thank the PM for bringing the Congress manifesto into the public domain in a big way. In Kerala, UDF will sweep all 20 seats People of Wayanad, Kerala will show that they are with Rahul Gandhi ."
8: 30 IST, April 26th 2024
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan casts his vote at polling station number 161 in Kannur.
8: 28 IST, April 26th 2024
In the second phase, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman casts her vote at the BES polling booth in Bengaluru.
8: 01 IST, April 26th 2024
South Indian actor Prakash Raj on Friday, April 26, Prakash Raj casts vote in Karnataka's Bengaluru.
7: 24 IST, April 26th 2024
Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife author and philanthropist Sudha Murty cast their votes in the Lok Sabha elections in Bengaluru.
Narayana said, "Once in every five years, we get an opportunity to execute the right given by our constitution, to choose whatever candidate from whichever party he/she is, to govern us. Today is a very happy day. Today is the day when we should all be enthusiastic to exercise our power."
Meanwhile, Sudha said, “I want to tell everyone- don't sit at home, come out and vote, choose your leader. I always feel that urban people vote less as compared to those in rural areas. I request youngsters to come out and vote.”
7: 20 IST, April 26th 2024
Union Minister and NDA candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "Since the last 15-20 years, there has been very little progress in Thiruvananthapuram and in the lives of many people who are suffering from many problems that have not been solved...I request all of you to come out and vote today. This is an important day, not just for democracy, but for the future of Thiruvananthapuram and the future of your own families and children. It is something that we all must take seriously. Voting is a fundamental duty of every citizen and I hope everybody comes out and votes for change."
7: 35 IST, April 26th 2024
Suresh Gopi, an NDA candidate from Thrissur, casts his vote with other voters who begin to queue at a polling station as voting begins.
7: 32 IST, April 26th 2024
As voting is underway for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls for 14 seats in Karnataka today, a total of 247 candidates -- 226 men and 21 women -- are in the fray covering most of the southern and coastal districts.
Over 2.88 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 30,602 polling stations.
The Congress and BJP are locking horns on the electoral battleground again after last year's Assembly elections.
In the first phase, while the Congress is contesting in all 14 seats, BJP has fielded candidates in 11 and its alliance partner JD(S), which joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in September last year, in three -- Hassan, Mandya and Kolar.
Besides the three constituencies, the segments where elections are being held are Udupi-Chikmagalur, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South and Chikkballapur.
7: 03 IST, April 26th 2024
Voting for the second phase in Kerala is held in: Kasaragod, Kannur, Vadakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram
Published April 26th, 2024 at 06:57 IST