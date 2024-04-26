Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife author and philanthropist Sudha Murty cast their votes in the Lok Sabha elections in Bengaluru.

Narayana said, "Once in every five years, we get an opportunity to execute the right given by our constitution, to choose whatever candidate from whichever party he/she is, to govern us. Today is a very happy day. Today is the day when we should all be enthusiastic to exercise our power."

Meanwhile, Sudha said, “I want to tell everyone- don't sit at home, come out and vote, choose your leader. I always feel that urban people vote less as compared to those in rural areas. I request youngsters to come out and vote.”