Updated April 10th, 2024 at 09:33 IST
PM Modi to Address Election Rallies in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu Today | LIVE
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said that the party is committed to "unity" while the BJP wants "artificial uniformity". Addressing media persons here at Congress Bhavan in Dimapur, the AICC general secretary, who arrived in the state during the day to campaign for Congress candidate S Supongmeren Jamir, said the 2024 elections will be the most important one for the people of the country as it will be a "battle between unity and uniformity".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday address two election rallies in Tamil Nadu, where the Lok Sabha polls are scheduled on April 19. The PM, who held a roadshow here on Tuesday, will address rallies in Vellore and Mettupalayam (Coimbatore), in support of NDA candidates, including BJP state president K Annamalai and Soumya Anbumani of ally Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).
7: 43 IST, April 10th 2024
PM Narendra Modi will visit Nagpur for an election rally in Ramtek constituency in support of Shiv Sena (Eknath Sinde) faction's candidate Raju Parve. Yesterday’s rain in Nagpur and nearby areas prompted a late-night visit by CM Eknath Shinde to the rally ground in Ramtek to take stock of the preparations ahead of the Prime Minister's visit.
7: 26 IST, April 10th 2024
The Congress on Tuesday released the list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the Legislative Assembly in Andhra Pradesh.
Published April 10th, 2024 at 07:27 IST
