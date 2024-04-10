"There is tremendous energy and tremendous welcome for the programme of 'Mahalakshmi'. Congress manifesto is connected with the people and people are responding positively to Congress' 'Nyay Patra'." On PM Modi's visits to Tamil Nadu, he said, "No matter how many times PM Modi comes, he always comes in election times but he will be rejected by the Tamil people. Tamil Nadu stands with CM MK Stalin and his target of winning 40 out of 40 seats in the state will be accomplished."