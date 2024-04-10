Updated April 10th, 2024 at 13:41 IST
Mamata Banerjee Wants to Save Those Behind Bomb Blast: Amit Shah Attacks WB CM During Rally | LIVE
1: 34 IST, April 10th 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a public rally in Dakshin Dinajpur in West Bengal on Tuesday.
1: 41 IST, April 10th 2024
The BJP on Wednesday released its 10th list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections.
1: 07 IST, April 10th 2024
Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora on Wednesday took an oath as a member of Rajya Sabha, in Delhi.
12: 46 IST, April 10th 2024
Congress MP and Lok Sabha poll candidate from Nagaon constituency in Assam, Pradyut Bordoloi, has filed a complaint against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that he violated the model code of conduct by offering money to all ration cardholders during the ongoing election campaign. Bordoloi filed the complaint to the chief election commissioner on Tuesday night, alleging that Sarma, in a public meeting in Lakhimpur during the day, made a promise to transfer Rs 10,000 to the bank accounts of every ration cardholder after the election.
12: 27 IST, April 10th 2024
Haryana State Commission for Women asked Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala to appear before it on April 18 and give his explanation regarding the comments made against BJP leader Hema Malini.
12: 00 IST, April 10th 2024
"There is tremendous energy and tremendous welcome for the programme of 'Mahalakshmi'. Congress manifesto is connected with the people and people are responding positively to Congress' 'Nyay Patra'." On PM Modi's visits to Tamil Nadu, he said, "No matter how many times PM Modi comes, he always comes in election times but he will be rejected by the Tamil people. Tamil Nadu stands with CM MK Stalin and his target of winning 40 out of 40 seats in the state will be accomplished."
11: 56 IST, April 10th 2024
Election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Delhi will be held on 26th April. Corporation House meeting has been called on 26th April for elections.
11: 18 IST, April 10th 2024
DMK wants to keep Tamil Nadu trapped in old thinking, old politics, the whole DMK has become a company of a family. Due to DMK's family politics, the youth of Tamil Nadu are not getting a chance to move ahead. There are three main criteria to contest elections from DMK and move ahead in DMK. Three main criteria are-family politics, corruption and anti-Tamil culture.
11: 16 IST, April 10th 2024
"India is emerging as a power in the world today and I am happy that Tamil Nadu has played a big role in this. Tamil Nadu has made a huge contribution in taking India forward in the space sector. Tamil Nadu's hard work has played a vital role in taking India forward in manufacturing. I am confident that the Defence Corridor being built in Tamil Nadu will take this state to new heights..."
11: 28 IST, April 10th 2024
“Congress, DMK Kept Tamil Nadu in Dark Over Katchatheevu Issue,” said PM Modi.
10: 58 IST, April 10th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed a mega rally in Tamil Nadu's Vellore as part of the election campaigning for the BJP.
10: 47 IST, April 10th 2024
PM Modi arrived in Tamil Nadu to hold election rally on Wednesday.
8: 57 IST, April 10th 2024
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said that the party is committed to "unity" while the BJP wants "artificial uniformity". Addressing media persons here at Congress Bhavan in Dimapur, the AICC general secretary, who arrived in the state during the day to campaign for Congress candidate S Supongmeren Jamir, said the 2024 elections will be the most important one for the people of the country as it will be a "battle between unity and uniformity".
10: 47 IST, April 10th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday address two election rallies in Tamil Nadu, where the Lok Sabha polls are scheduled on April 19. The PM, who held a roadshow here on Tuesday, will address rallies in Vellore and Mettupalayam (Coimbatore), in support of NDA candidates, including BJP state president K Annamalai and Soumya Anbumani of ally Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).
7: 43 IST, April 10th 2024
PM Narendra Modi will visit Nagpur for an election rally in Ramtek constituency in support of Shiv Sena (Eknath Sinde) faction's candidate Raju Parve. Yesterday’s rain in Nagpur and nearby areas prompted a late-night visit by CM Eknath Shinde to the rally ground in Ramtek to take stock of the preparations ahead of the Prime Minister's visit.
7: 26 IST, April 10th 2024
The Congress on Tuesday released the list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the Legislative Assembly in Andhra Pradesh.
