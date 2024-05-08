Updated May 8th, 2024 at 08:45 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to Address Rally in Andhra Pradesh Today
8: 44 IST, May 8th 2024
Home voting began in Srinagar Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday, May 8. Elections are scheduled in Srinagar for May 13.
8: 42 IST, May 8th 2024
Mayawati running BSP like a private firm, 'party with mission' turned into 'party with commission', said BJP's Rakesh Tripathi after Mayawati removed nephew Akash Anand as party co-ordinator, 'successor' on Tuesday.
7: 41 IST, May 8th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will address a rally in Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district and will later hold a roadshow at Vijayawada in the NTR district.
The rally is scheduled at around 2 pm at Kaliri near Rajampeta while the roadshow is expected to commence around 5 pm from the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on Bandar Road in Vijayawada, PTI reported.
"Let's welcome our Prime Minister who is coming to Rajampeta to give an assurance for the aspirations of Andhra people," the Andhra Pradesh BJP said in a post on X.
7: 41 IST, May 8th 2024
On Tuesday, former Amritsar Deputy Mayor Avinash Jolly resigned from AAP and joined the BJP in Amritsar.
