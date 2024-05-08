Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will address a rally in Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district and will later hold a roadshow at Vijayawada in the NTR district.

The rally is scheduled at around 2 pm at Kaliri near Rajampeta while the roadshow is expected to commence around 5 pm from the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on Bandar Road in Vijayawada, PTI reported.

"Let's welcome our Prime Minister who is coming to Rajampeta to give an assurance for the aspirations of Andhra people," the Andhra Pradesh BJP said in a post on X.