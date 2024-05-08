LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 8th, 2024 at 08:45 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to Address Rally in Andhra Pradesh Today

Home voting begins in Srinagar
Mayawati running BSP like a private firm: BJP
PM Modi in Andhra Pradesh Today
8: 44 IST, May 8th 2024

Home voting began in Srinagar Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday, May 8. Elections are scheduled in Srinagar for May 13. 

8: 42 IST, May 8th 2024

Mayawati running BSP like a private firm, 'party with mission' turned into 'party with commission', said BJP's Rakesh Tripathi after Mayawati removed nephew Akash Anand as party co-ordinator, 'successor' on Tuesday. 



 

7: 41 IST, May 8th 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will address a rally in Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district and will later hold a roadshow at Vijayawada in the NTR district.

The rally is scheduled at around 2 pm at Kaliri near Rajampeta while the roadshow is expected to commence around 5 pm from the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on Bandar Road in Vijayawada, PTI reported.

"Let's welcome our Prime Minister who is coming to Rajampeta to give an assurance for the aspirations of Andhra people," the Andhra Pradesh BJP said in a post on X. 

7: 41 IST, May 8th 2024

On Tuesday, former Amritsar Deputy Mayor Avinash Jolly resigned from AAP and joined the BJP in Amritsar.

