LS Polls 2024 LIVE | PM Modi to Address Poll Rally in Chhattisgarh's Sarguja Shortly

AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said as the first round of voting of the Lok Sabha polls was over, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was afraid of invisible voters and that's why he is always criticising the Congress party.

If the Congress is nothing, why is the Prime Minister bothered about the grand old party, Kharge asked at a press conference here. "I hope the undercurrent, that I can say, is not visible but Modiji is afraid of these invisible voters, and that's why he is always criticising the Congress," Kharge said at the press conference.

