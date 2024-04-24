Updated April 24th, 2024 at 10:53 IST
LS Polls 2024 LIVE | PM Modi to Address Poll Rally in Chhattisgarh's Sarguja Shortly
10: 49 IST, April 24th 2024
PM has panicked after seeing our revolutionary manifesto, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Samajik Nyay Sammelan.
10: 47 IST, April 24th 2024
BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha Madhavi Latha visited a temple in Hyderabad to offer prayers ahead of filing her nomination for the Lok Sabha elections.
10: 46 IST, April 24th 2024
AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said as the first round of voting of the Lok Sabha polls was over, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was afraid of invisible voters and that's why he is always criticising the Congress party.
If the Congress is nothing, why is the Prime Minister bothered about the grand old party, Kharge asked at a press conference here. "I hope the undercurrent, that I can say, is not visible but Modiji is afraid of these invisible voters, and that's why he is always criticising the Congress," Kharge said at the press conference.
10: 46 IST, April 24th 2024
PM Modi acting like a petty politician, said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
10: 17 IST, April 24th 2024
Repolling at eight polling stations in four assembly constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh is underway on Wednesday, amid elaborate security arrangements. The repolling was necessitated following reports of violence, including damage to electronic voting machines (EVMs), during the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the northeastern state on April 19, official said.
The Election Commission ordered repolling to Sario under the Bameng assembly constituency in East Kameng district, Longte Loth in the Nyapin segment in Kurung Kumey, and Bogne and Molom booths under the Rumgong seat in Siang.
Dingser, Bogiya Siyum, Jimbari and Lengi under the Nacho constituency in Upper Subansiri are also on the list of booths where repolling is underway.
9: 59 IST, April 24th 2024
"He (Robert Vadra) is saying many parties are giving him tickets. The fight between Congress leaders and the so-called INDI alliance is there, now I think it has begun happening inside the family as well and he (Robert Vadra) is threatening openly that several parties want him to fight (election)..." said Malook Nagar.
He recently joined RLD after resigning from mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party.
9: 58 IST, April 24th 2024
“There is one thing to worry about, whether Rahul Gandhi knows something or not, his brother-in-law knows Jagdishpur. People of Jagdishpur need to beware now. If his brother-in-law knows Jagdishpur, every village, every house, every person now needs to hide their property papers,” said Union Minister Smriti Irani.
9: 48 IST, April 24th 2024
BJP candidate from South Chennai Lok Sabha seat Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "EC should seriously think about names of voters missing (from voter list)...Why CM Stalin is silent over this? INDI Alliance is silent too. We suspect that the DMK government is involved in the names of voters missing. Why are they silent when the voters' rights are being denied? We blame DMK for this."
8: 53 IST, April 24th 2024
As April 24 is the last day of campaign for Phase 2 of Lok Sabha elections, the Supreme Court is likely to issue directions on VVPAT pleas.
8: 52 IST, April 24th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold 4 public meetings in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, April 24. Second phase of elections are scheduled for April 26.
8: 49 IST, April 24th 2024
BJP national president JP Nadda will campaign in different districts of Bihar today- including Bhagalpur, Khagaria, Madhubani, ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 26.
8: 46 IST, April 24th 2024
An independent candidate from Maharashtra's Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat found a unique mode of transportation for going to file his nomination. Saheb Khan Pathan went to file his nomination riding a camel yesterday.
8: 45 IST, April 24th 2024
BJP leader SS Ahluwalia filed his nomination from Asansol Lok Sabha seat. TMC has fielded sitting MP Shatrughan Sinha from here.
8: 06 IST, April 24th 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campign in Kerala today as 20 Lok Sabha seats of the state will go to polls in the second phase on April 26. News agency PTI reported that Shah's chopper is scheduled to land at the helipad at Alappuzha Recreation Ground at 8.45 am.Following his arrival, Shah will travel by road to Punnapra Carmel Ground to participate in the election campaign for NDA candidate Sobha Surendran, according to party sources.
8: 04 IST, April 24th 2024
“If we have to defeat the BJP here, and the powers spreading poison in the whole country, then people should look at INDIA alliance leaders on all five seats of J-K. All others are connected to the BJP in some way. Be it the 'A' or 'B' team that meets Tarun Chugh sahib or PDP. I am assuming that now Mehbooba Mufti will put pressure on the BJP to get Mushtaq Bukhari's statement changed. PDP has joined BJP as its 'C' team,” said Abdullah.
Published April 24th, 2024 at 08:06 IST