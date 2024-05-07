Advertisement

Kolkata: As the seven-phase Lok Sabha election enters round 3, the India Meteorological Department sounded a rainfall alert in northeastern states and West Bengal, which is likely to hinder the voting process today, May 7.

Rainfall already hit parts of West Bengal on Monday as temperature surged past 40degree Celsius. The Met department has predicted that rainfall will continue over the state for next few days, easing the temperature and heatwave conditions in the state.

The Met department further said that gusty winds coupled with thunderstorms will hit several West Bengal districts till May 10. The IMD said that southeasterly moisture-bearing winds from the Bay of Bengal will travel to eastern India, likely bringing moderate to heavy rains in multiple districts in Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar and Assam as well as other northeastern states this week.

Lok Sabha Phase 3 Election

The voting for the third of seven-phase general election began at 7 am on Tuesday across 93 seats and 12 states and Union Territories. The two-phases of the election was conducted on April 19 and 26.

The states and UTs going to polls in the third phase are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Some of the key candidates in fray in the third-phase of polls are Amit Shah (Gandhinagar, Gujarat), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna, MP), Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad, Karnataka) and Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar, Gujarat).