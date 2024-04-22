Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Pre-Poll Victory in Surat Is Not So Rare | Image:PTI

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mukesh Dalal clinched victory in the Lok Sabha seat from Surat without facing any opposition. The unprecedented win occurred after the nomination papers of the Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani were rejected by the returning officer, and the remaining eight candidates withdrew their nominations.

Mukesh Dalal’s triumph not unprecedented

Mukesh Dalal's triumph before the scheduled polling date of May 7 marks a significant but not unprecedented occurrence in India's electoral landscape. Over the seven decades of India's electoral history, there have been over three dozen instances where candidates secured walkovers due to various reasons such as rejected nomination papers or withdrawals from the contest.

One such notable example dates back to India's first post-independence election in 1951, where multiple candidates were elected unopposed.

Dimple Yadav’s unopposed victory

One of the recent examples is from 2012, Dimple Yadav, wife of then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who won the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat unopposed after rival candidates withdrew their nominations for the bypoll.

Farooq Abdullah, YB Chavan won unopposed

The trend of winning unopposed is not limited to recent years; notable politicians such as Farooq Abdullah, YB Chavan, TT Krishnamachari, Harekrushna Mahatab, and others have secured victories without facing electoral competition.

The former constituent Assembly member and finance minister, TT Krishnamachari, won the Tiruchendur Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu unopposed in 1962.

Former Odisha Chief Minister Harekrushna Mahatab, Lakshadweep's PM Sayeed and Nagaland ex-CM and governor S C Jamir too won unopposed.