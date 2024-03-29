LIVE-BLOG
Updated March 29th, 2024 at 09:07 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress to Release Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto on April 6 in Jaipur
Catch all Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates here:
- Elections
- 1 min read
Reported by: Ronit Singh
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress to Release Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto on April 6 in Jaipur | Image: ANI
9: 07 IST, March 29th 2024
In the first phase of nomination for Lok Sabha elections, names of 71 candidates were rejected, said the Election Commission.
8: 22 IST, March 29th 2024
Flying Squad Team conducted vehicle checking ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Tiruchirappalli.
Advertisement
8: 16 IST, March 29th 2024
The Congress will release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha election in Jaipur on April 6 in the presence of senior party leaders. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will release the manifesto at a public meeting at Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium here.
Published March 29th, 2024 at 08:17 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.