Updated March 29th, 2024 at 09:07 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress to Release Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto on April 6 in Jaipur

Catch all Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates here:

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress to Release Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto on April 6 in Jaipur
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress to Release Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto on April 6 in Jaipur | Image: ANI
Names of 71 Candidates Rejected in 1st Phase of Nomination For Lok Sabha Polls
Tamil Nadu: Flying Squad Team Conducts Vehicle Checking Exercise Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
Congress to Release Lok Sabha Elections Manifesto on April 6
9: 07 IST, March 29th 2024

In the first phase of nomination for Lok Sabha elections, names of 71 candidates were rejected, said the Election Commission.  

8: 22 IST, March 29th 2024

Flying Squad Team conducted vehicle checking ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Tiruchirappalli.

8: 16 IST, March 29th 2024

The Congress will release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha election in Jaipur on April 6 in the presence of senior party leaders. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will release the manifesto at a public meeting at Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium here.


 

Published March 29th, 2024 at 08:17 IST

