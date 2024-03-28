Updated March 28th, 2024 at 09:25 IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Filing of Nominations for Second Phase of Lok Sabha Polls Begins Today
Lok Sabha Election 2024 is set to be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.
9: 25 IST, March 28th 2024
Shiv Sena names alliance leaders including PM Modi and Amit Shah as star campaigners for the party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections
9: 24 IST, March 28th 2024
Heavy security deployed at the polling station in Mahabubnagar, Telangana as polling for MLC seat kicks off.
9: 22 IST, March 28th 2024
Altogether 42 candidates, including Union minister Nisith Pramanik, filed their nominations for the first phase of polling in three Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal on April 19.
8: 44 IST, March 28th 2024
Trinamool Congress candidate from Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat will begin her election campaign from today.
8: 40 IST, March 28th 2024
DMK candidate from South Chennai DMK and party's sitting MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian began her election campaign from T Nagar in Chennai. DMK and alliance party cadres gathered in her support.
8: 38 IST, March 28th 2024
YSRCP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday alleged here that a host of opposition parties – TDP, Janasena, BJP, Congress, select media houses, and two of his sisters are waging a battle against him. Addressing a public meeting at Proddaturu in Kadapa district as part of ‘Memanta Siddham’ (we are all ready) election campaign bus tour, the YSRCP chief said all of them are “united in a battle against one man”.
7: 59 IST, March 28th 2024
The process of filing nominations for 88 parliamentary seats across 12 states in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections began on Thursday.
The notification for the second phase of the parliamentary polls -- to be held on April 26 -- was issued by the Election Commission on behalf of the president early on Thursday.
7: 58 IST, March 28th 2024
MDMK MP from Erode, Ganesamoorthy passed away at 5:05 am on Thursday due to cardiac arrest. He was hospitalised on March 24 after allegedly attempting suicide.
Published March 28th, 2024 at 08:05 IST
