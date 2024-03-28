LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 11:26 IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Notification Issued For Second Phase Polling For 5 LS Seats in Assam

Lok Sabha Election 2024 is set to be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Image: Republic
Assam: Notification Issued For 2nd-Phase Polling For 5 Lok Sabha Seats
Former Haryana Cong Minister Savitri Jindal Reisgns Ahead of LS Polls 2024
Sharad Pawar Holds Meeting To Finalise Candidates
11: 25 IST, March 28th 2024

On Thursday, the notification for the second phase of polling in five Lok Sabha seats of Assam on April 26 an election official said.

Voting will take place in Nagaon, Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu (ST), Silchar (SC) and Karimganj during the second phase.

In the first phase, 38 candidates filed their nominations for the Kaziranga, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur and Lakhimpur constituencies.

10: 40 IST, March 28th 2024

Former Haryana Congress Minister Savitri Jindal resigned ahead of the general elections. Taking to X, she posted, “I represented the people of Hisar for 10 years as an MLA and have served Haryana state selflessly as a minister. The people of Hisar are my family and on the advice of my family, I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress Party today. I will always be grateful to the Congress leadership for its support and to all my colleagues who always gave me their support and respect.”

10: 22 IST, March 28th 2024

NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar arrives at the party office, to meet party leaders to finalise candidates for Lok Sabha elections 

 


 

9: 25 IST, March 28th 2024

 

Shiv Sena names alliance leaders including PM Modi and Amit Shah as star campaigners for the party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

9: 24 IST, March 28th 2024

Heavy security deployed at the polling station in Mahabubnagar, Telangana as polling for MLC seat kicks off. 

 

9: 22 IST, March 28th 2024

Altogether 42 candidates, including Union minister Nisith Pramanik, filed their nominations for the first phase of polling in three Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal on April 19. 

8: 44 IST, March 28th 2024

Trinamool Congress candidate from Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat will begin her election campaign from today. 

8: 40 IST, March 28th 2024

DMK candidate from South Chennai DMK and party's sitting MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian began her election campaign from T Nagar in Chennai. DMK and alliance party cadres gathered in her support. 


 

8: 38 IST, March 28th 2024

YSRCP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday alleged here that a host of opposition parties – TDP, Janasena, BJP, Congress, select media houses, and two of his sisters are waging a battle against him. Addressing a public meeting at Proddaturu in Kadapa district as part of ‘Memanta Siddham’ (we are all ready) election campaign bus tour, the YSRCP chief said all of them are “united in a battle against one man”.

7: 59 IST, March 28th 2024

The process of filing nominations for 88 parliamentary seats across 12 states in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections began on Thursday.

The notification for the second phase of the parliamentary polls -- to be held on April 26 -- was issued by the Election Commission on behalf of the president early on Thursday.

8: 00 IST, March 28th 2024

Navneet Rana, an incumbent MP from Amravati, joined the BJP in Nagpur late on Wednesday night in the presence of the party's state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

“...For a national party to entrust such a big responsibility on a person only shows that the senior leadership of the party is with those working at the ground level...Now that I have joined BJP, I will work with full dedication,” said Navneet Rana. 

 

 

7: 58 IST, March 28th 2024

MDMK MP from Erode, Ganesamoorthy passed away at 5:05 am on Thursday due to cardiac arrest. He was hospitalised on March 24 after allegedly attempting suicide. 
 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 08:05 IST