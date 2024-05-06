'Mountains of Currency Notes': PM Modi Slams INDI Bloc After Jharkhand Cash Recovery

Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the opposition's INDI bloc over the recovery of huge of amount of cash, estimated to be Rs 20 to 30 crore, from the premises of the house help of Sanjiv Lal, personal secretary of Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam.

Addressing an election rally in Odisha's Nabarangpur, PM Modi said, "Aaj Jharkhand me noton ke pahad mil rahe hain (mountains of cash are being found in Jharkhand). Modi is taking action against corruption.”

He added that opposition party leaders have been criticising him for the crackdown on corruption and corrupts.

"People are saying he did the theft and money is being taken by Modi. Now tell me, if I stop their theft, stop their earning, stop their loot, will they abuse Modi or not? But should I do this work or not?"

ED seizes Rs 20 crore cash

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted a series of raids across Ranchi and recovered huge amount of ‘unaccounted cash’ from the premises of the house help of Sanjiv Lal, PS to Alam.

“Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids at multiple locations in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Huge amount of cash recovered from the household help of Sanjiv Lal, PS to Alamgir Alam, Rural Development Minister, Jharkhand. More than Rs 20 crores has been counted so far. Counting is still in process,” said the ED officials.

Besides seizure of currency notes, the ED officials also recovered some jewellery and other precious items.

Congress leader Alamgir Alam, 70, is Jharkhand's Rural Development Minister and represents the Pakur seat in the state assembly.



