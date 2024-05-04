Advertisement

New Delhi: Sucharita Mohanty, the Congress' nominee for the Puri Lok Sabha constituency in Odisha, returned her ticket, citing inadequate campaign funds from the party. While speaking to Republic TV, Mohanty revealed that despite resorting to measures like public donation drives and cutting down expenses, she struggled financially to sustain a meaningful campaign.

"I was grappling with a fund crisis, which compelled me to return the ticket. Despite being urged by the party state head, I couldn't muster enough personal resources," Mohanty lamented.

Mohanty affirms commitment to Congress

Addressing speculation about her loyalty to the Congress, Mohanty affirmed her commitment to the party's ideology. "I am not abandoning the Congress. I firmly believe in its principles. My aspiration is to witness Rahul Gandhi ascend to the Prime Minister's office," she stated emphatically.

Received no response from KC Venugopal: Mohanty

Responding to queries regarding her communication with Congress leadership, Mohanty disclosed that she received no response from KC Venugopal regarding her correspondence concerning the ticket return. This development underscores challenges within the party structure and raises questions about resource allocation for grassroots campaigns.