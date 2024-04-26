Why Voters In This UP Village Boycotted Polling in 2nd Phase | What Went Wrong | Image:ANI/Representative

Bulandshahr: When voters across 13 states and Union Territories were participating in the festival of democracy, the registered voters of a Uttar Pradesh village boycotted the polling process, highlighting the poor upkeep of road infrastructure in their area.

The voters of Akarvaas village in Shikarpur of the Bulandshahr parliamentary constituency remained firm on their demand, prompting district authorities to intervene in the matter.

The villagers, who boycotted polling in booth number 199, however, started voting after Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Circle Officer (CO) of Shikarpur intervened.

They argued that a particular path in their village is filled with water due to poor maintainance and delay in construction, causing them difficulty to travel distance of the polling booth.

Shikarpur SDM with police personnel urging voters to exercise their franchise | Image: ANI

“Villagers say that one particular path has not been constructed and it's filled with water in the village. This is the reason behind the vote boycott. We had not received any complaints regarding this before today,” said Priyanka Goyal, SDM Shikarpur.

The latest report suggest that villagers are now going to the polling booth for exercising their franchise. A note of the matter has been taken by the district authorities, said officials.

Bulandshahr Seat: Voting Trend

The Bulandshahr seat, one of the eight seats in Uttar Pradesh underway polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, consists of approximately 1,787,925, the 2019 Election Commission report showed.

The voter turnout stands at 24.31 per cent for Uttar Pradesh as of 11 am, according to the poll panel. Specifically, voter turnout in Bulandshahr Lok Sabha seat and Shikarpur assembly constituency are at 23.43 and 23.08 per cent, respectively.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the voter turnout in Bulandshahr stood at 62.92 per cent.

The notable contenders in fray this year are Girish Chandra Jatav from the Bahujan Samaj Party, Dr. Bhola Singh from the Bharatiya Janata Party, and Shivram Valmiki from the Indian National Congress. The result for the Bulandshahr Lok Sabha election will be announced on June 4.

