Madhubani (Bihar) Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: Who Will Be The Winner, Runner-up, Candidates List; JD(U) Leads with 79 Seats, BJP 76

Madhubani, Benipatti, Rajnagar Election Result

Bihar Elections LIVE: Counting across the 10 Assembly seats of Madhubani district began at 8 am. Republicworld.com will bring you round-wise updates of all the 10 constituencies. Stay tuned for the fastest updates on Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025. Get Madhubani district constituency results, trends and expert analysis of the high-stake battle between the BJP-JDU-led NDA and the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan. The other prominent party in fray this election is of pollster-turned politician Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party.

Madhubani Election Results 2025 LIVE:

Counting of votes in Harlakhi constituency begins at 8 am.

Counting of votes in Benipatti constituency begins at 8 am.

Counting of votes in Khajauli constituency begins at 8 am.

Counting of votes in Babubarhi constituency begins at 8 am.

Counting of votes in Bisfi constituency begins at 8 am.

Counting of votes in Madhubani constituency begins at 8 am.

Counting of votes in Rajnagar constituency begins at 8 am.

Counting of votes in Jhanjharpur Kamal constituency begins at 8 am.

Counting of votes in Phulparas constituency begins at 8 am.

Counting of votes in Laukaha constituency begins at 8 am.