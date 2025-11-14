Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:50 IST
Madhubani (Bihar) Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: Who Will Be The Winner, Runner-up, Candidates List; JD(U) Leads with 79 Seats, BJP 76
Get LIVE update on Madhubani Assembly Election Results 2025, covering Harlakhi, Benipatti, Khajauli, Babubarhi, Bisfi, Madhubani, Rajnagar (SC), Jhanjharpur, Phulparas and Laukaha.
Bihar Elections LIVE: Counting across the 10 Assembly seats of Madhubani district began at 8 am. Republicworld.com will bring you round-wise updates of all the 10 constituencies. Stay tuned for the fastest updates on Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025. Get Madhubani district constituency results, trends and expert analysis of the high-stake battle between the BJP-JDU-led NDA and the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan. The other prominent party in fray this election is of pollster-turned politician Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party.
Madhubani Election Results 2025 LIVE:
Counting of votes in Harlakhi constituency begins at 8 am.
Counting of votes in Benipatti constituency begins at 8 am.
Counting of votes in Khajauli constituency begins at 8 am.
Counting of votes in Babubarhi constituency begins at 8 am.
Counting of votes in Bisfi constituency begins at 8 am.
Counting of votes in Madhubani constituency begins at 8 am.
Counting of votes in Rajnagar constituency begins at 8 am.
Counting of votes in Jhanjharpur Kamal constituency begins at 8 am.
Counting of votes in Phulparas constituency begins at 8 am.
Counting of votes in Laukaha constituency begins at 8 am.
14 November 2025 at 10:49 IST
Bihar Election Result LIVE: Congress Leads In Phulparas , MLA Sheela Trails
Bihar Election Result LIVE: As per early trends, Congress is leading from seven seats of the Bihar Assembly. One of these seats is the Phulparas constituency, from where Congress candidate Subodh Mandal is leading by 3,955 votes. Bihar Transport Minister and sitting MLA Sheela Kumar is trailing from the seat. The JD(U) candidate has secured 4,566 votes, as against the 8,521 votes secured by Congress' Mandal
14 November 2025 at 10:06 IST
Bihar Election Result LIVE: JD(U)'s Sudhanshu Shekhar Leads
Bihar Election Result LIVE: JD(U) candidate Sudhanshu Shekhar is leading from the Harlakhi constituency in Madhubani. The NDA candidate is ahead by more than 2,000 votes. Notably, Shekhar had also won the 2020 Assembly elections.
14 November 2025 at 09:53 IST
Bihar Election Result LIVE: BJP Leads In Benipatti
Bihar Election Result LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Vinod Narayan Jha is leading in Benipatti. The former MLA is leading with 3,893 votes, followed by Congress' Nalini Ranjan Jha Alias Rupan Jha (1,919 votes).
14 November 2025 at 09:35 IST
Bihar Election Result Live: BJP's Haribhushan Thakur from Bisfi
Bihar Election Result Live: BJP's Haribhushan Thakur is leading from Bisfi constituency.
14 November 2025 at 09:30 IST
Bihar Election Result Live: BJP Leads in Madhubani, RJD Trails
Bihar Election Result Live: BJP candidate Rana Randhir is leading from Mahbubani constituency with 4,643 votes. He is followed by RJD's Sandhya Rani, who has secured 2,559 votes less than the BJP candidate.
14 November 2025 at 09:23 IST
Bihar Election Results Live: BJP's Sujeet Kumar Leading By Over 5000 Votes
Bihar Election Results Live: BJP's Sujeet Kumar is leading by 5,322 votes in Rajnagar. He has secured 8,709 votes till now. RJD candidate Bishnu Deo Mochi is trailing, having secured 3,387 votes till now.
14 November 2025 at 09:18 IST
Bihar Election Results Live: BJP's Sujeet Kumar Leads in Rajnagar
Bihar Election Results Live: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sujeet Kumar is leading from Rajnagar seat in Madhubani district.
14 November 2025 at 08:49 IST
Bihar Election Results Live: RJD Leads in Madhubani
Bihar Election Results Live: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is leading in Madhubani. Sandhya Rani is the RJD candidate from the Madhubani seat.
14 November 2025 at 08:41 IST
Bihar Election Results Live: NDA Leads in Early Trends
Bihar Election Results Live: As per the early trends, the BJP-JDU-led NDA leads in 67 seats, followed by the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in 51 seats.
14 November 2025 at 08:00 IST
Bihar Election Results Live 2025: Counting Begins
Bihar Election Results Live 2025: The counting of votes for all 10 seats of the Madhubani district began sharp at 8 am.
14 November 2025 at 07:50 IST
Bihar Election Results Live 2025: Counting To Begin At 8 AM
Bihar Election Results Live 2025: Counting across the 10 Assembly seats in Madhubani district is all set to begin at 8 am. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all the 10 constituencies. The question is - will Nitish Kumar-led NDA return to power or will Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan stage an upset? Stay tuned for the fastest updates on Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025.
