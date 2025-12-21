Mumbai: The counting of votes is underway for the elections to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in the Maharashtra local body polls. As per latest updates, the BJP-led Mahayuti has surged ahead in 210 local bodies with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in 50 seats.

As of Sunday noon, the BJP has won or leading in 128 seats, and is clearly on the path to emerge as the single-largest party in this poll. The Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) has won or leading in 51 and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) in 34.

Among the Opposition block, the Congress has performed significantly better compared to other factors winning or leading in 34 seats, NCP (SP) at 8 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) at 9. Other local alliances have won or leading in 22 seats.

Early trends indicate that the Shiv Sena (UBT) has been completely wiped out of the Konkan region. The Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) performed well in this region, surpassing even the BJP.

Advertisement

Elections were held unopposed in the Anagar Nagar Panchayat in Solapur, Dondaicha Municipal Council in Dhule and Jamner Municipal Council in Jalgaon. The BJP candidate won the munipial president's post in all these three seats.

According to political experts, the BJP and the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) faces a tough contest against each other in some seats, while some will witness a close fight between the saffron party and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction).

Advertisement

Jolt To The Congress

Earlier, just a day before the elections, senior Congress leader from Pune Aba Bagul, who was suspended for rebellion during the Assembly polls, joined the Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena. Bagul, a former Pune deputy mayor and his son Hemant Bagul, along with hundreds of his supporters, formally joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of the Deputy Chief Minister at a function held in Thane.

What Shine And Fadnavis Said Before Polls

Ahead of the civic polls, Eknath Shinde expressed confidence in the Mahayuti alliance. Speaking to reporters in Thane, Shinde said, "The Mahayuti alliance contested the Lok Sabha elections, it contested the assembly elections, and it will also contest the municipal elections, and the Mahayuti alliance will win."

Earlier this week, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said it was not appropriate for municipal bodies to function under administrators for long periods in a democratic system.

"I am very happy that the State Election Commission has announced the elections. We welcome this decision. In a democracy, it is not appropriate for a municipal corporation to be run by administrators for an extended period. We are confident that the people will give us a mandate after seeing our development work," Fadnavis said.

Speaking on seat-sharing and alliances, the Chief Minister had said that the ruling Mahayuti alliance is working towards contesting the elections together in most parts of the state.