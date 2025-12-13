Kerala Local Body Poll Results 2025: UDF Gains Ground, Setback for LDF as Counting Continues

New Delhi: Counting of votes for the Kerala Local Body Elections 2025 continues on Saturday, with the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) gradually strengthening its position, especially in urban and semi-urban areas, even as the overall contest with the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) remains competitive.

Vote counting began at 8 am across 244 counting centres in the state under tight security arrangements. Early trends had indicated a close fight between the two major fronts, but updated figures from the State Election Commission show the UDF pulling ahead as the day progressed.

Latest Trends

According to the latest data released by the State Election Commission, Kerala, the UDF is leading on 387 wards, while the LDF is ahead on 283 wards. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in 71 wards, and 59 wards are currently led by others.

Panchayat, Municipality and Corporation-wise Trends

In the Grama Panchayat segment, early trends showed the LDF leading in 353 seats, closely followed by the UDF in 309 seats, out of a total of 941 seats. The NDA was ahead in 30 seats, while others led in 13.

In District Panchayats, out of 14 seats, the UDF is leading in seven, while the LDF is ahead in six. The NDA and others are yet to register a lead in this segment.

Urban local bodies have so far favoured the UDF. In Municipalities, out of 87 seats, the UDF is leading in 48, while the LDF is ahead in 30. The NDA is leading in one seat, and others in two.

In Corporations, out of six, the UDF is leading in four, the LDF in one, and the NDA in one.

UDF Registers Key Win in Kottayam

In a significant result, UDF candidate Dhanya won from Kottayam Municipality Ward 28, adding to the Congress-led alliance’s momentum in the region. Enthusiastic UDF workers were seen celebrating outside Sarvodaya Vidyalaya ICSE School in Kottayam as counting continued.

Reacting to the trends, BJP leader Shaun George expressed confidence in the NDA’s prospects. Speaking to ANI in Kottayam, he said, “We are very confident that the BJP will secure a good margin in the central Kerala belt, and we will also achieve a strong victory this time in South Kerala. People who have traditionally depended on the UDF and Kerala Congress will shift their support to the BJP this time.”

Counting Underway

Counting is currently underway in several districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, and Kottayam. With results still being updated, the final outcome of the Kerala Local Body Elections 2025 is expected later in the day.