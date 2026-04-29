'Make Democracy More Vibrant': PM Modi Urges Record Turnout as West Bengal Phase-2 Polling Begins Across 142 Seats

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged voters in West Bengal to turn out in large numbers as polling for the second phase of the 2026 Assembly elections began across 142 constituencies.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister called on citizens to strengthen democracy through active participation, with a special focus on women and young voters.

"Today is Phase-2 of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. Urging all those voting today to do so in record numbers and make our democracy more vibrant as well as participative. It is important that the women and youth of West Bengal, in particular, turnout in large numbers and exercise their franchise," PM Modi wrote.

The scale of the final phase is massive, covering nearly half of the state's total assembly seats, 142 (out of 294).

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The total electorate is around 3.21 crore (Male: 1,64,35,627 and Female: 1,57,37,418 and Third Gender: 792). 1,448 candidates are in the fray, including 220 women at 41,001 polling stations, with over 8,000 managed entirely by women.

The second phase of polling is crucial in shaping the electoral trajectory in the state, with 142 constituencies in Bengal going to vote. Authorities have put in place elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth and peaceful polling across regions.

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After a record-shattering voter turnout in the first phase, West Bengal enters its second and final phase of polling today. This round is widely seen as the "litmus test" for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), as voting moves into the party's traditional fortresses in South Bengal and Kolkata.

The second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 has officially commenced, preceded by rigorous mock polls across the state's high-stakes corridors.

Early morning visuals captured a state in "mission mode." Election officials and polling agents gathered at dawn to conduct mock polls, a mandatory procedure to ensure the integrity of EVMs and VVPAT machines.

At the Baranagar Kamarhati Joint Water Works, agents for the Baranagar constituency tested machines at booths 201, 202, and 191. Polling station 79 in Shibpur saw a flurry of activity as officials verified the tech before the first actual voter arrived.

At the prestigious Auxilium Convent School in Ballygunge (Booths 99/161), mock polls were completed under tight supervision. Similar drills were reported across the district, ensuring the "final frontier" of the election started without technical glitches.

The atmosphere remains electric and heavily guarded. At Kolkata Port (Booth 25), a massive deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) was seen forming a multi-layered security ring.

In Canning (South 24 Parganas), the Marayhaldi Aboyidho Primary School (Booths 98/98A) was transformed into a fortress, reflecting the Election Commission's "zero-tolerance" policy toward booth jamming.

Despite the heavy security, the political temperature reached a boiling point early in South 24 Parganas. AISF President Naushad Siddiqui highlighted a burgeoning controversy involving alleged voter intimidation.

The high-stakes electoral contest sees the ruling Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, aiming to retain power, while the Bharatiya Janata Party is making strong efforts to expand its presence in the state.