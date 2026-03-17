Mamata Writes To CEC Gyanesh Kumar Over ‘Unilateral’ Transfer Of Senior Officers Ahead of Bengal Elections

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee writes a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar concerning “recent orders issued by the Election Commission of India dated 15 March 2026 and 16 March 2026 directing the transfer and unilateral placement of several senior officers of the State administration.”

Meanwhile, following the Election Commission's announcement of the 2026 assembly election schedule for Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued directions for the strict implementation of the Model Code of Conduct for the general elections and bye-elections in 6 States.

In a press note, the ECI stated," With this announcement, ECI has issued directions to the Chief Secretary and Chief Electoral Officer of the respective States/UT regarding immediate coming into force of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the State/UTs. The MCC shall also be applicable to the Central Government in respect of announcements/policy decisions for the States/UT concerned.

A day earlier, ECI announced the Assembly elections schedule in four states--West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Assam--along with the Union Territory of Puducherry.

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According to the schedule, polling in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Kerala and Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9, while Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23. Voting in Puducherry will also take place on April 9. The counting of votes for all four states and Puducherry will be held on May 4, the ECI announced.

On the other hand, in a major reshuffle ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India has named Siddh Nath Gupta as Director General of Police, replacing Peeyush Pandey.

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The EC has also named Ajay Kumar Nand as Commissioner of Kolkata Police, along with Natarajan Ramesh Babu to take up the position of DG, Correctional Services, and Ajay Mukund Ranade to be posted as ADG and IGP (Law and Order).

TMC MP Kirti Azad criticised the Election Commission's decision on the reshuffle, calling it a move to "appease their masters".

"The Election Commission of India has taken this step to appease their masters...They cannot remove West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee from the hearts of the public of the state," he said.

This comes after the announcement of the election schedule for Assembly elections in four states--West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Assam--along with the Union Territory of Puducherry by the Election Commission on Sunday.