Man Attempts To Take Mobile Phone Inside Asansol Strongroom Ahead Of Vote Counting | Bengal Elections

Asansol: A huge commotion broke out after a switched off mobile phone was found in an envelop near the Asansol strongroom, a day ahead of the counting of votes for the Assembly elections in West Bengal. According to reports, the envelop also contained some documents related to the Raniganj Assembly constituency.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader alleged that someone was trying to enter the Asansol Engineering College strongroom premises with a mobile phone.

He added, “Our men caught him. Mobile phones are forbidden. I don't know what the police are doing. A mobile phone was being taken inside, so we stopped it, and that's why we're standing here. We won't allow any unethical act here. All the officers are of TMC.”

Raniganj Assembly constituency is presently under the rule of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), with Tapas Banerjee being the MLA.

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The counting of results for 293 out of the 294 constituencies of West Bengal will begin tomorrow (May 4) morning.