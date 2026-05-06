‘Myopic Stand, Unstable Partner’: DMK Takes 'Backstabber' Jibe At Congress For Supporting TVK To Form Govt

Chennai: The fissure in the INDIA alliance have come out in the open with one of the longest standing alliances between the Congress and the DMK now at breaking point after the Congress gave its ascent to support a Vijay led government in Tamil Nadu.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress calling the decision "myopic" and accusing them of having "backstabbed" INDIA alliance partners.

"I think this is a very short-sighted, myopic stand taken by the Congress, which they will regret. The 2029 big elections are coming, where we were very confident that we will be able to remove the BJP. But now, because of this decision by the Congress, it has made them a very unstable partner. The perception that is out in the entire country is that Congress cannot be trusted," he said.

"Congress has offered its support to the TVK, and that is why we called it backstabbing... The Congress has decided to flip sides and support the TVK, and the reasons cited by them are not convincing. They say they want to keep the BJP and the RSS at bay, and that is why this call should be made... This is a full-hearted decision by the Congress, which is likely to send ripples across the country in the sense that there are other alliance partners. If Congress is going to be so untrustworthy, just within a day of the results, they are openly going against the mandate. What impact will it create in the minds of Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray and all the others? We have never failed the Congress," he added.

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Congress has unanimously decided to support the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form a government in the state, after the Vijay-led party fell 10 seats short of the majority mark in the 2026 Assembly elections, sources said.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K Selvaperunthagai chaired a late-night virtual meeting with party MLAs and senior leaders to discuss the possibility of extending support to Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, which has won 108 seats in the Assembly elections.

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According to the Tamil Nadu Congress, the Google Meet session held late into the night saw detailed deliberations on the evolving political situation in Tamil Nadu and the strategic implications of aligning with TVK.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal had confirmed that Vijay had sought Congress' support in Tamil Nadu. He stated that the party leadership has directed the Tamil Nadu Congress Committe to take a final decision.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) made a historic breakthrough in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, emerging as the single largest party. TVK secured 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, falling 10 seats short of a majority. It is seeking support from the smaller parties in both the DMK and ADMK camps.

The Congress has five seats, while PMK has four seats, and CPI, CPI(M), and VCK hold two seats each. These parties may extend support to the Vijay-led party.