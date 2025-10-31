Updated 31 October 2025 at 12:27 IST
NDA Manifesto: The Top Promises For A ‘Viksit' Bihar
The NDA’s 24-point manifesto focuses on employment, welfare and inclusive growth of Bihar.
- Election News
- 2 min read
The NDA’s 24-point manifesto focuses on employment, welfare and inclusive growth of Bihar. | Image: Republic
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed
Patna: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has released its joint manifesto “Sankalp Patra: Viksit Bihar ke Liye” ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, outlining a roadmap for jobs, growth and welfare.
Here are the key highlights from the 24-point manifesto:
- 1 crore+ government jobs and employment
- Mega Skill Centre in every district
- Bihar Sports City and 'Centre of Excellence' for sports in all divisions
- Construction of factories and 10 new industrial parks in every district
- 100 MSME parks and more than 50,000 cottage enterprises
- Defence Corridor and Semiconductor Manufacturing Park to be set up
- Women will get assistance of up to ₹2 lakh from the Women Employment Scheme
- 1 crore women will become Lakhpati Didi
- Women entrepreneurs will become crorepatis through 'Mission Crorepati'
- Kisan Samman Nidhi assistance increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000
- Fishermen assistance increased from Rs 4,500 to Rs 9,000
- Guaranteed MSP for all crops
- Rs 1 lakh crore investment in agri-infrastructure
- Residential schools for SC category students in every sub-division
- Rs 2,000 per month to all SC students studying in higher educational institutions
- Assistance of up to Rs 10 lakh to Extremely Backward Classes
- Free quality education from KG to PG to students from poor families
- Nutritious breakfast along with mid-day meal in schools
- 50 lakh new pucca houses, free ration, 125 units of free electricity and social security pension
- Rs 5,000 crore will be used to revamp major schools in the district
- Modernisation of seven expressways and 3,600 km of rail track
- Construction of world-class Medicity and a medical college in every district
- Development of the birthplace of Mother Janaki into a world-class spiritual city 'Sitapuram'
- International airports in Patna, Darbhanga, Purnia and Bhagalpur and Metro in four new cities
ALSO READ: ‘1 Crore Govt Jobs, Boost For Farmers, Women & Poor’: NDA Releases 'Sankalp Patra' for Bihar Elections
Advertisement
Published By : Deepti Verma
Published On: 31 October 2025 at 12:27 IST