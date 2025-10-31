Republic World
Updated 31 October 2025 at 12:27 IST

NDA Manifesto: The Top Promises For A ‘Viksit' Bihar

The NDA’s 24-point manifesto focuses on employment, welfare and inclusive growth of Bihar.

Deepti Verma
Patna: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has released its joint manifesto “Sankalp Patra: Viksit Bihar ke Liye” ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, outlining a roadmap for jobs, growth and welfare.

Here are the key highlights from the 24-point manifesto:

  1. 1 crore+ government jobs and employment
  2. Mega Skill Centre in every district
  3. Bihar Sports City and 'Centre of Excellence' for sports in all divisions
  4. Construction of factories and 10 new industrial parks in every district
  5. 100 MSME parks and more than 50,000 cottage enterprises
  6. Defence Corridor and Semiconductor Manufacturing Park to be set up
  7. Women will get assistance of up to ₹2 lakh from the Women Employment Scheme
  8. 1 crore women will become Lakhpati Didi
  9. Women entrepreneurs will become crorepatis through 'Mission Crorepati'
  10. Kisan Samman Nidhi assistance increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000
  11. Fishermen assistance increased from Rs 4,500 to Rs 9,000
  12. Guaranteed MSP for all crops
  13. Rs 1 lakh crore investment in agri-infrastructure
  14. Residential schools for SC category students in every sub-division
  15. Rs 2,000 per month to all SC students studying in higher educational institutions
  16. Assistance of up to Rs 10 lakh to Extremely Backward Classes
  17. Free quality education from KG to PG to students from poor families
  18. Nutritious breakfast along with mid-day meal in schools
  19. 50 lakh new pucca houses, free ration, 125 units of free electricity and social security pension
  20. Rs 5,000 crore will be used to revamp major schools in the district
  21. Modernisation of seven expressways and 3,600 km of rail track
  22. Construction of world-class Medicity and a medical college in every district
  23. Development of the birthplace of Mother Janaki into a world-class spiritual city 'Sitapuram'
  24. International airports in Patna, Darbhanga, Purnia and Bhagalpur and Metro in four new cities

Published By : Deepti Verma

Published On: 31 October 2025 at 12:27 IST