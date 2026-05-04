Nemom Assembly Election Result LIVE: All Eyes On LDF-UDF Clash In Crucial Seat- Vote Counting Kicks Off at 8 AM
Nemom Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting for Nemom, Kerala’s most watched triangular battle is all set to begin today at 8 am. Incumbent V. Sivankutty (LDF) faces a fierce challenge from Rajeev Chandrasekhar (NDA) and K.S. Sabarinadhan (UDF) in this high-stakes Thiruvananthapuram seat. Follow live for latest news updates.
- Election News
- 1 min read
Nemom, often hailed as the "Gujarat of Kerala," is once again the epicenter of the state's political narrative as counting for the 2026 Assembly elections gets underway.
Located on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram, this constituency holds immense symbolic valu as it was here that the BJP opened its first-ever account in the Kerala Assembly in 2016, only for the CPI(M) to reclaim the "gateway" in 2021.
The 2026 contest has evolved into a titan's clash. The LDF has fielded incumbent Minister V. Sivankutty, banking on his grassroots connect and developmental record.
Standing in his way is the NDA’s heavyweight candidate, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, whose campaign has focused on the "Vikasita Keralam" vision.
Not to be outdone, the UDF has positioned K.S. Sabarinadhan to win back a vote share that has historically fluctuated in this urban-rural mix. With a high stakes battle for every ward, Nemom remains the ultimate litmus test for the BJP's expansion and the Left's defensive strength in the capital.
Key issues include traffic congestion on NH bypass; poor public transport for commuters; water scarcity during summer; youth unemployment amid industrial fluctuations; overburdened PHCs; waste management gaps; frequent power outages; rising land prices squeezing housing; inadequate drainage causing waterlogging; and environmental concerns from urban expansion challenging this LDF-won suburban economy.
Elections in Nemom revolve around governance performance, organisational reach and caste consolidation. Campaigns grounded in everyday civic experience matter, but so does the ability to mobilise loyal voter blocs effectively.
Stay tuned to our real-time tracker for the most explosive updates from the counting centers!
Who Was Second-Highest Candidate For Nemom Seat in 2021?
Before the counting begins, let's take a look at the previous election results. CPM candidate V. Sivankutty won the Nemom assembly seat with 55,837 votes. Meanwhile, BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan received only 51,888 votes. What will happen this time? The picture will begin to become clearer shortly after the counting begins.
Who Was the Winner in Nemom Assembly Constituency in the 2016 Elections?
Speaking of the Nemom constituency, the BJP won this constituency in 2016. The winning candidate, V.Sivankutty, received a total of 67,813 votes.
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Who Won Nemom Assembly Elections in 2021?
Nemom Assembly Elections: Speaking of the Nemom Assembly constituency, the CPM won this seat last time. Will the CPM be able to retain its seat this time, or will the victory fall to someone else? Stay tuned to aajtak.in to find out.
Voting Percentage in Nemom Assembly This Time?
The Nemom Assembly constituency recorded a total voter turnout of 80.62 percent in Phase 1 of the election on 09-04-2026 . Counting of votes for this seat is underway today. Stay tuned to aajtak.in for the fastest and most accurate results coverage.
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How Many Candidates Are in the Fray This Time in Nemom Assembly Constituency?
Vote Counting in Nemom Kicks Off at 8 AM
Nemom Assembly Election LIVE: Vote counting in Nemom is set to commence at 8 AM, with initial trends expected shortly after. Stay with us for live updates on the Nemom assembly election results.