Nemom Assembly Election Result LIVE: All Eyes On LDF-UDF Clash In Crucial Seat- Vote Counting Kicks Off at 8 AM

Who will win today? | Image: Republic

Nemom, often hailed as the "Gujarat of Kerala," is once again the epicenter of the state's political narrative as counting for the 2026 Assembly elections gets underway.

Located on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram, this constituency holds immense symbolic valu as it was here that the BJP opened its first-ever account in the Kerala Assembly in 2016, only for the CPI(M) to reclaim the "gateway" in 2021.

The 2026 contest has evolved into a titan's clash. The LDF has fielded incumbent Minister V. Sivankutty, banking on his grassroots connect and developmental record.

Standing in his way is the NDA’s heavyweight candidate, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, whose campaign has focused on the "Vikasita Keralam" vision.

Not to be outdone, the UDF has positioned K.S. Sabarinadhan to win back a vote share that has historically fluctuated in this urban-rural mix. With a high stakes battle for every ward, Nemom remains the ultimate litmus test for the BJP's expansion and the Left's defensive strength in the capital.

Key issues include traffic congestion on NH bypass; poor public transport for commuters; water scarcity during summer; youth unemployment amid industrial fluctuations; overburdened PHCs; waste management gaps; frequent power outages; rising land prices squeezing housing; inadequate drainage causing waterlogging; and environmental concerns from urban expansion challenging this LDF-won suburban economy.

Elections in Nemom revolve around governance performance, organisational reach and caste consolidation. Campaigns grounded in everyday civic experience matter, but so does the ability to mobilise loyal voter blocs effectively.

Stay tuned to our real-time tracker for the most explosive updates from the counting centers!

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