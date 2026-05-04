New Guwahati Election Results 2026 LIVE: Diplu Ranjan Sarmah vs Santanu Bora Battle Heats Up in New Guwahati as Counting Begins

New Guwahati Results LIVE: Is Diplu Ranjan Sarmah Leading Against Santanu Bora? Counting Underway | Image: Republic

Assam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting day is underway, and Assam has once again emerged as the epicentre of a high-stakes political battle. The spotlight is firmly on New Guwahati— BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah constituency and one of the most closely watched seats in the state.

The contest between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been intense, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the BJP’s aggressive push to expand its footprint in a state it has never governed. Adding to the drama is BJP heavyweight Diplu Ranjan Sarmah contesting against Santanu Bora, making New Guwahati a marquee clash this election season

