Bihar Polls: CM Yogi Adityanath Vows To Rename Mohiuddinnagar, If NDA Wins

Samastipur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has vowed to rename Bihar's Mohiuddinnagar if the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is voted back to power in the state.

The Chief Minister took part in the last leg of campaigning for Bihar Assembly elections of Tuesday and appealed to the people to vote for NDA candidates so that Mohiuddinnagar could be renamed 'Mohan Nagar'.

He told people that such an action will eliminate the remnants of slavery.

CM Adityanath further stated that it was for this reason that they renamed Faizabad to Ayodhya and Allahabad to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

Mohiuddinnagar comes under Samastipur district in Bihar.

While addressing the rally in Mohiuddinnagar, he also applauded the NDA for the rigorous developments in Bihar. "Today, there is development and respect in Bihar...This is the identity of NDA."

He added, "The enthusiasm in Bihar shows that the NDA is again going to form a government in the state."

He also launched sharp criticism against the RJD and Congress, saying, "'Jungle raj' and 'gundaraj' (gangster rule) are their dynastic identity." Further, he stated that those who looted Bihar wants to bring back 'jungle raj' in the state.

Recalling the previous government of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, Yogi said, "The leaders of RJD and Congress, who run on the basis of nepotism and dynastic politics, used to gobble up the money meant for development."



Mohiuddinnagar Rivalry

The NDA has given ticket to sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rajesh Kumar Singh from Mohiuddinnagar. The MLA will face Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) nominee Ejya Yadav in the elections on November 6. The two candidates are old rivals. They faced each other in the 2015 elections as well, when Yadav defeated Singh. However, the tables turned in 2020, when Singh won the elections, defeating Yadav.