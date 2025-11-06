'Nil Bate Sannata': PM Modi Says RJD Brought 'Zero' Development During 15-Year 'Jungleraj' Period

Reiterating his "jungleraj" jibe at the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused them of doing "zero (nil bate sannata)" development across the state. The Prime Minister, while addressing a rally in Araria, asked how many expressways, bridges, sports complexes, and tourist circuits had been built across Bihar, stating the answer was zero.

"From 1990 to 2005, for 15 years, the government of "Jungle Raj" completely ruined Bihar. In the name of running the government, you were only looted. You must remember one figure in those 15 years of Jungle Raj, how many expressways were built in Bihar? Zero. Zero means "nil bate sannata". Do you know how many bridges were built over the Kosi River in those 15 years of Jungle Raj? Zero. Not even one was constructed. In those 15 years of Jungle Raj, how many tourist circuits were developed in Bihar? Zero nil bate sannata. And in those 15 years, how many sports complexes were developed for our youth and daughters to play and progress? Again zero, nil bate sannata." he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that the parties responsible for the "Jungle Raj" era considered themselves the ultimate rulers of Bihar, whereas for him, the people are supreme. "Those who presided over the Jungle Raj used to call themselves your mai-baap and thought of themselves as emperors. But Modi is different -- for me, the people are my mai-baap, my guiding force. You are my masters, you hold the remote control," the Prime Minister declared.

Lauding the spirited participation of voters in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, PM Modi praised the high voter turnout and urged others to step out and vote in large numbers. "Today marks the first phase of voting to make Bihar a developed state. Beautiful pictures are pouring in from across Bihar on social media. From early morning, long queues have formed at polling booths. Mothers, sisters, and daughters are casting their votes in large numbers. The youth of Bihar, too, are showing unprecedented enthusiasm. I congratulate all voters and appeal to everyone to come out and exercise their franchise," he said.

Expressing confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) victory, the Prime Minister said that the entire state is resonating with one message, “Phir ek baar NDA sarkaar, phir ek baar sushasan ki sarkaar.”

"Today, one voice echoes throughout Bihar,"Phir ek baar NDA sarkaar, phir ek baar sushasan ki sarkaar." Behind this sentiment lie the hopes of mothers and sisters and the dreams of the youth. Remember this Modi's guarantee is that your dream is Modi's resolve," PM Modi affirmed.

Following his address in Araria, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Bhagalpur later in the day.

Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 27.65 per cent in the first four hours of the first phase of assembly elections, according to the data of the Election Commission of India. The Begusarai district recorded the highest turnout of 30.37 per cent, while Patna, the capital of the state, recorded a slow turnout of 23.71 per cent till 11 am. Lakhisarai, which earlier recorded a sluggish turnout at 9 am, has now recorded a turnout of 30.32 per cent till 11 am.