Nitish Kumar's 10th Term? JD(U) Leaders Say, 'He'll Remain Bihar CM, Swearing-In Ceremony By November 20'

Patna: Bihar Minister of Social Welfare and Janata Dal (United) leader Madan Singh said in a statement on Sunday that there is no doubt that Nitish Kumar will remain the Chief Minister of Bihar. This comes after the JD(U)-BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the Bihar Assembly elections by a historic margin, securing 202 seats, way beyond the majority mark of 122 in the 243-member Assembly.

The statement by Madan Singh comes after speculation for the Chief Ministerial post gained fire on the day of the counting of votes for the Assembly polls. In a post on X on Friday, the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) had written, “Unprecedented and unmatched. Nitish Kumar was, is, and will remain the Chief Minister of Bihar.” However, the post was deleted minutes later, sparking a political buzz in the state. It led to a debate whether the 74-year-old leader should continue to serve as the CM of Bihar. His health and his mannerisms at public events have long been targeted by the Opposition.

‘Tiger is Alive’

JD(U) leader Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha, who won the Assembly elections from Jagdishpur, held a meeting with the Chief Minister. Following the meeting, he stated, “The tiger was alive, is alive, and will remain so. Nitish will be the Chief Minister.”

Notably, before the verdict of the elections was out, a poster referring to actor Salman Khan's movie ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ was installed outside the CM's residence at 1 Anne Marg in Patna. The poster, bearing the picture of Nitish Kumar, read, 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai (Tiger is still alive)'.

Nitish Kumar's ‘Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai’ poster outside his residence in Patna | Image: ANI

While the counting of votes was ongoing, another poster reading ‘Bihar Ka Matlab Nitish Kumar (Bihar Means Nitish Kumar)’ was spotted in Patna.

Poster supporting Nitish Kumar installed in Patna | Image: ANI

Nitish Kumar's 10th Term?

Nitish Kumar is the longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar. He has held the post for nearly 20 years. This week, he is expected to take oath for the CM's post for the 10th time.

