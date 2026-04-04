‘Not Denied Ticket, I Chose Not To Contest’: Annamalai Breaks Silence On Absence From BJP Tamil Nadu List

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has clarified that his absence from the party’s candidate list for the upcoming Assembly elections was a personal decision, putting to rest speculation that he had been denied a ticket.

The clarification came a day after the BJP released its list of 27 candidates for the Tamil Nadu polls under the AIADMK-led NDA alliance, with Annamalai’s omission emerging as the biggest talking point.

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport after arriving from Coimbatore, Annamalai said he had informed the party leadership well in advance about his decision to stay out of the electoral fray.

“I had already informed the core committee in writing that I would not contest from any constituency. So, it is not that I was denied a ticket; the truth is that I decided not to contest,” he said.

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Addressing the speculation surrounding his absence, Annamalai added that he felt compelled to clarify the issue as it had become a subject of widespread media discussion.

“I am grateful to the BJP leadership for respecting my decision and giving me the opportunity to campaign in support of the NDA alliance candidates,” he said.

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Annamalai, who had been campaigning in Kannur, Kerala, has reportedly been asked to return to Chennai to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

His decision not to contest comes at a crucial time for the BJP, which is looking to expand its footprint in Tamil Nadu in alliance with the AIADMK. While Annamalai will not be in the fray as a candidate, he is reportedly expected to play a key role in campaigning across the state.

Is Annamalai’s influence waning within the party?

Moments after the list was announced on Friday, Annamalai congratulated all those who got a ticket to contest the elections. In a post on X, he said he would campaign for NDA candidates. “…I as a Karyakarta will stand shoulder to shoulder & campaign for all our winning BJP & other NDA candidates, with the aim of the NDA winning 210 seats in the upcoming assembly elections,” he had posted.

He was replaced as state president, and his influence waned after the BJP and the AIADMK renewed ties under a deal negotiated by Union home minister Amit Shah and AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami in April 2025.

He was also not part of seat-sharing talks or key decision-making teams.