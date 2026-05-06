Number Puzzle Solved For TVK? Vijay Reaches Out to Congress, Left Parties Day Before Oath Taking As Tamil Nadu CM

In a huge political development which could solve the number puzzle for TVK to form the next Tamil Nadu government, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay himself has officially reached out to multiple parties to form the government in Tamil Nadu. The party has sent letters to the Congress, CPI, CPM, and VCK, seeking their support.

On Wednesday, May 6, 2026, TVK formally wrote to the Communist Party of India (CPI) requesting backing to form the government.

TVK's Blockbuster Debut In Tamil Nadu Elections 2026