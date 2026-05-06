Number Puzzle Solved For TVK? Vijay Reaches Out to Congress, Left Parties Day Before Oath Taking As Tamil Nadu CM
TVK, a debutant party led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, has marked a landslide victory on May 4 and emerged as the single largest party in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly by winning 108 seats. However, it still falls short of the 118-seat majority mark.
- Election News
- 1 min read
In a huge political development which could solve the number puzzle for TVK to form the next Tamil Nadu government, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay himself has officially reached out to multiple parties to form the government in Tamil Nadu. The party has sent letters to the Congress, CPI, CPM, and VCK, seeking their support.
On Wednesday, May 6, 2026, TVK formally wrote to the Communist Party of India (CPI) requesting backing to form the government.
TVK's Blockbuster Debut In Tamil Nadu Elections 2026
TVK, a debutant party led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, has marked a landslide victory on May 4 and emerged as the single largest party in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly by winning 108 seats. However, it still falls short of the 118-seat majority mark, and is now actively working to gather support from other parties.